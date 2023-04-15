HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

India adds 10,753 fresh COVID-19 cases, active infections at 53,720

The active cases now comprise 0.12% of the total infections while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has been recorded at 98.69, according to the Union Health Ministry website

April 15, 2023 10:35 am | Updated 10:35 am IST - New Delhi

PTI
File photo of a COVID-19 preparedness drill at the Government Rajaji Hospital in Madurai on Monday, April 10, 2023.

File photo of a COVID-19 preparedness drill at the Government Rajaji Hospital in Madurai on Monday, April 10, 2023. | Photo Credit: ASHOK R.

India recorded 10,753 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the number of active infections to 53,720, according to Union Health Ministry data updated on April 15.

ALSO READ
How is India tackling the COVID-19 resurgence? | In Focus podcast

The toll has climbed to 5,31,091 with 27 deaths recorded in the last 24 hours.

Six deaths were recorded in Delhi, followed by four in Maharashtra, three in Rajasthan and one each in Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Madhya Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh. The figure also includes six deaths reconciled by Kerala, the data updated at 8 a.m. stated.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 6.78 while the weekly positivity rate was pegged at 4.49.

The total tally of COVID-19 cases is at 4.48 crore (4,48,08,022).

The active cases now comprise 0.12% of the total infections while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has been recorded at 98.69, according to the ministry website.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease rose to 4.42 crore (4,42,23,211) while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19.

According to the ministry's website, 220.66 crore vaccine doses have been administered under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive so far.

Related Topics

Coronavirus / India / health

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.