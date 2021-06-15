India acknowledges emergence of new Delta variant

NEW DELHI

15 June 2021 20:02 IST

New mutant found in A.P., Maharashtra, Telangana and Karnataka

India on Tuesday formally acknowledged the occurrence of AY1, the coronavirus variant that is closely related to the prevailing Delta variant. AY1 or B.1.617.2 has a mutation called K147N that has been associated with the Beta variant, first identified in South Africa, and that is linked to high infectivity.

“This was first identified in March in Europe but brought into the public domain only two days ago,” said V.K. Paul, Chairman, National Empowered Group on Vaccination in a press conference on Tuesday. “Yes, a new variant has been found. It's not yet a variant of concern, or one which has adverse consequences to humanity. We don’t know much about this yet and are studying it including the prevalence in India.”

As The Hindu reported on Monday, five Indian labs have submitted data on this modified variant in May and June to GISAID, a global repository of coronavirus variants and Public Health England (PHE), a United Kingdom body, has said that of the 63 genomes in its repository as of June 7, six were from India. This doesn't mean that only six instances of this form of the virus exist in India. Evidence of the mutant have been found in Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, Telangana and Karnataka.

Dr. Paul said that while the continued mutation of the coronavirus was a biological fact, the steps to protect against exposure remained the same — “not giving opportunities to the virus to spread.”

Boost from Novavax

On vaccination, Dr Paul said reserves of the Novavax vaccine had come into India on Monday, and are likely be produced domestically in “very large” quantities”.

“What we know is that it is extremely safe and has a very high efficacy. There is a bridging trial of this vaccine underway in India. The positive results of this augur very well for our country. We should be proud that another vaccine appears to be the horizon in our country,” he added.

The United States company, that has partnered with the Pune-based Serum Institute of India, tested its two dose ‘NVX-CoV2373’ vaccine on a population of around 30,000 adults in the U.S. and Mexico. Novavax said it plans to apply for authorisations in the third quarter (July-September) and is on track to manufacture 100 million doses per month by the end of September and 150 million doses per month by the end of 2021 and most of these doses are expected to go to low and middle income countries.

Earlier in June, the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) had given permission to SII to go ahead with Phase 2/3 trials, of the vaccine that will be branded as “Covavax” in India.