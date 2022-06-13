India a great experiment in democratic governance, says Vice President Venkaiah Naidu

Venkaiah Naidu visited the museum inaugurated recently by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu on June 13 said it would be apt to describe India as a great experiment in democratic governance which its citizens need to be proud of.

"We can hold our heads high as we reflect on the fact that ours is the world's largest and among the most dynamic democracies in the world," he said in a Facebook post after visiting the Pradhan Mantri Sangrahalaya in New Delhi.

The museum, he said, is a living reflection and celebration of the vibrant nature of Indian democracy.

"Walking through the floors of the sangrahalaya, one feels proud of the fact that in the Indian democratic system, even a person born in an ordinary family can reach the highest constitutional positions," he wrote.

Preserving the unity and integrity of the young and fledgling nation and drafting of the Constitution were the two biggest challenges of the time, which were successfully dealt with under the able leadership of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel and B R Ambedkar, he noted.

"I was glad to see a detailed section in the sangrahalaya recounting the story of our Constitution and its makers. Representing India's rainbow diversity, copies of the original Constitution in all 22 Indian languages have been displayed in the museum," Mr. Naidu said.

Describing the museum "a great work done objectively", the Vice President said he was confident that the Pradhan Mantri Sangrahalaya will make the younger generations aware of the contributions of all the prime ministers and inspire them to work for building a New India - "a prosperous, happy and self-reliant India." He said the museum is a "magnificent memorial" which pays rich tributes to all the prime ministers of India since Independence by narrating stories of their contribution to the development of the nation over the last 75 years.

The museum was inaugurated recently by Prime Minister Narendra Modi as part of the ongoing 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav' at Teen Murti Chowk in New Delhi.