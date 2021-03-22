Independent MP complains of threat from Sena MP

NEW DELHI

22 March 2021 22:17 IST

Arvind Sawant denies charge, says Navneet Rana uses discourteous language

Independent MP from Amaravati in Maharashtra Navneet Rana on Monday wrote to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla alleging that Shiv Sena MP Arvind Sawant had threatened her in the lobby of the Parliament premises. Ms. Rana had spoken against the Maha Vikas Aghadi government over the allegations made by former Mumbai Police Commissioner Parambir Singh during Zero Hour on Monday.

In her letter, Ms. Rana alleged that Mr. Sawant threatened her with harm if she enters Maharashtra. “The kind of language used against me by Arvind Sawant is an insult to me and the women of the country. I wish that strict action be taken against him,” she wrote.

Mr. Sawant for his part told ANI that he had not threatened the MP and that it wasn’t the first time she had used discourteous language towards Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. “Why should I threaten her. Is it the first time she has spoken in this fashion? Her words and manner are discourteous towards Uddhavji Thackeray since long, but we are Shiv Sainiks and we don’t threaten women,” he said.

He said the way six BJP MPs were allowed to raise Mr. Singh’s allegations in the House during Zero Hour was something to be noted. “She [Ms. Rana] also spoke then,” he said.