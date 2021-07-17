National

Independent defence policy in place now, claims Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah addresses the 18th Investiture Ceremony of BSF India, in New Delhi on July 17, 2021. Twitter/@AmitShah  

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday said the country had an independent defence policy under Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Delivering the Rustamji Memorial Lecture at the 18th Investiture Ceremony of the Border Security Force (BSF), he said that before Mr. Modi became the Prime Minister, India did not have an independent defence policy. It was influenced by, or overlapped with, the foreign policy.

Mr. Modi provided an independent defence policy and this was a major achievement. India intended to live in harmony with others, but if anyone challenged its sovereignty and threatened its borders, the country would respond in the same language. The government had implemented this policy on the ground, he stated.

Border safety was at the core of the national security policy, Mr. Shah pointed out and listed infiltration, drugs/weapons trafficking and drones as challenges before the BSF. Agencies such as the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) were working on developing an anti-drone mechanism.

Drones were used to trigger explosions inside the Air Force Station in Jammu last month.

Mr. Shah said there was a need to develop a long-term strategy for countering the possible use of artificial intelligence and robotic technology from across the border. As suggested by the Prime Minister during the last year’s DGP conference, hackathons should be organised by para-military forces to find indigenous solutions to such challenges with the help of technical experts.

Earlier this month, the BSF held one such event in coordination with the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology. The Ministry of Home Affairs was planning to making it a regular practice, he noted.

Border fencing

Before 2022, all the gaps in border fencing would be plugged. A pilot project of the Comprehensive Integrated Border Management System had been implemented for effective surveillance along the border. A new model was also being developed with certain modifications.

Several measures were being taken to prevent the exodus of people from bordering villages. It was vital for border security. The para-military forces had been made nodal organisations for the implementation of government projects in those villages. Infrastructure development works were being undertaken to provide basic services to the residents. They should be made aware of their rights, he said.

Compared to about 3,600-km-long road stretches constructed along the border from 2008 to 2014, the Modi government had got 4,764-km-long roads from 2014 to 2020.

Funds to the tune of ₹44,000 crore were allocated for road construction, as against ₹23,000 crore during the previous regime. The length of bridges constructed had now doubled. In place of just one tunnel, six had been constructed. The pace of border road resurfacing and associated works along the Indo-Chinese border had also doubled, he added.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles

Navjot Singh Sidhu’s elevation as Punjab Congress Committee chief a ‘foregone conclusion’

‘Wadi’ project turns a PVTG tribal settlement self-reliant

NCP chief Sharad Pawar meets PM Narendra Modi

Mother poisons three children and kills herself at her house in Visakhapatnam’s Similiguda village

Ex-Anna University V-C Balagurusamy, seeks CET for engineering admissions

Bunch of techies based in Thiruvananthapuram Technopark bat for government schools for their children

FIR against UP Cong chief Lallu, others in connection with Lucknow protest

Priyanka Gandhi demands that Lakhimpur Kheri panchayat polls be held again

Antilia bomb scare case | Suspended policeman Sachin Vaze seeks bail

Govt to procure 66 crore more doses of Covishield, Covaxin at revised rates

Harish Rawat flies down to Chandigarh to meet Amarinder Singh

Data | Medical expenses climb after second wave, adds to financial stress

Data | Kharif sowing takes a hit as southwest monsoon stalls

Elephant Rivaldo to be released back into the wild

Odisha Lokayukta sends notice to officials over alleged encroachment by institute

Woman arrested for promising jobs in Andhra Pradesh High Court

Data | Only 1 in 4 teachers in India trained to teach online classes

New academic session in varsities by October 1, admission process to be completed by September 30: UGC

NGOs, volunteers step in with gadgets, help students attend online classes

MP well collapse: PM announces ₹ 2 lakh ex-gratia to kin of each deceased
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 17, 2021 3:32:49 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/independent-defence-policy-in-place-now-claims-amit-shah/article35379052.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY