ADVERTISEMENT

Independence of SC integral to democratic way of life, says Justice Joseph at his farewell

May 19, 2023 10:23 pm | Updated 10:23 pm IST - NEW DELHI:

Justice Ajay Rastogi, who is also retiring in June, says judges arrive at decisions based entirely on material before them

The Hindu Bureau

Supreme Court Judge Justice K.M. Joseph. File | Photo Credit: PTI

Retiring Supreme Court judge, Justice K.M. Joseph, said in his farewell address on Friday that the independence of the Supreme Court is integral to the democratic way of life.

“The independence of the Supreme Court is integral to the maintenance of a democratic way of life and rule of law. It is not very difficult for a nation which is a democracy having a Constitution to slip into chaos, into just the opposite of democracy,” Justice Joseph said.

The judge urged the Bar to guard the ethos of the Constitution and ethos of democracy.

ALSO READ
CJI lauds Justice Joseph for work done as Supreme Court judge, says his expertise will be missed

Justice Ajay Rastogi, who is also retiring in June with Justices Joseph and V. Ramasubramanian, said the independence of a judge is not measured by whether he or she gives decisions which are anti-establishment. Judges arrive at decisions based entirely on the material before them.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

“You make one statement against the government, everyone is happy… the media as well. This practice needs to change… I may decide pro or anti-establishment but what we decide we decide based on the material before us and to dispense justice. Justice is when you hear patiently.. give parties a chance to argue.. That is justice,” Justice Rastogi said.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US