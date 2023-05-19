HamberMenu
Independence of SC integral to democratic way of life, says Justice Joseph at his farewell

Justice Ajay Rastogi, who is also retiring in June, says judges arrive at decisions based entirely on material before them

May 19, 2023 10:23 pm | Updated 10:23 pm IST - NEW DELHI:

The Hindu Bureau
Supreme Court Judge Justice K.M. Joseph. File | Photo Credit: PTI

Retiring Supreme Court judge, Justice K.M. Joseph, said in his farewell address on Friday that the independence of the Supreme Court is integral to the democratic way of life.

“The independence of the Supreme Court is integral to the maintenance of a democratic way of life and rule of law. It is not very difficult for a nation which is a democracy having a Constitution to slip into chaos, into just the opposite of democracy,” Justice Joseph said.

The judge urged the Bar to guard the ethos of the Constitution and ethos of democracy.

Justice Ajay Rastogi, who is also retiring in June with Justices Joseph and V. Ramasubramanian, said the independence of a judge is not measured by whether he or she gives decisions which are anti-establishment. Judges arrive at decisions based entirely on the material before them.

“You make one statement against the government, everyone is happy… the media as well. This practice needs to change… I may decide pro or anti-establishment but what we decide we decide based on the material before us and to dispense justice. Justice is when you hear patiently.. give parties a chance to argue.. That is justice,” Justice Rastogi said.

