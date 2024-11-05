GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Independence of judiciary doesn't mean always delivering verdicts against govt: CJI Chandrachud

CJI Chandrachud said there are pressure groups trying to get favourable verdicts by putting pressure on the courts by using electronic media

Updated - November 05, 2024 12:12 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud. File

Chief Justice D.Y. Chandrachud on Monday (November 4, 2024) said the independence of the judiciary does not mean always delivering verdicts against the government.

Speaking at an event in New Delhi organised by the Indian Express group, CJI Chandrachud said there are pressure groups trying to get favourable verdicts by putting pressure on the courts by using electronic media.

Mixed bag for Supreme Court collegium in judicial appointments

"Traditionally, judicial independence was defined as independence from the executive. Independence of the judiciary even now means independence from the government. But that is not the only thing in terms of judicial independence. Our society has changed. Particularly with the advent of social media, you see interest groups, pressure groups and groups which are trying to use electronic media to put pressure on the courts to get favourable decisions," he said.

CJI Chandrachud, who demits office on November 10, said a lot of these pressure groups term the judiciary independent if judges decide in their favour.

"'If you do not decide in my favour, you are not independent,' that is what I have an objection to. To be independent, a judge must have the independence to decide what their conscience tells them, of course, the conscience which is guided by the law and the Constitution," the CJI said.

Also read | Nothing wrong in PM Modi's visit to my residence for Ganpati Puja: CJI Chandrachud

CJI Chandrachud said he was called independent when he ruled against the government and struck down the electoral bonds.

"When you decide electoral bonds, then you are very independent but if a verdict goes in favour of the government, then you are not independent... That is not my definition of independence," the CJI added.

He said judges must be given the leeway to decide cases.

Published - November 05, 2024 12:03 pm IST

court administration / judge / judiciary (system of justice)

