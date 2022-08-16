  • Among working girls and women, 83 per cent earn cash, while 22 per cent do not receive any compensation. Fewer women are able to make independent decisions regarding their earnings. The survey shows that 18 per cent of married earning women make independent financial decisions. 85 per cent of married women who earn cash say they make decisions alone or jointly with their husband on how their earnings are to be used.
  • The husband is the sole decision-maker regarding the use of a woman’s earnings for 14 per cent of females.
  • 79 perc ent of women have a bank or savings account that they themselves use. Just a little more than 50 per cent of women in the age group have a mobile phone that they themselves use.
  • 42 per cent of women own a house alone or jointly with someone.
  • The percentage of employed women who earn about the same or more than their husband has decreased from 42 per cent (NFHS-4) to 40 per cent.
  • 10 per cent of women make decisions about their health care alone, compared with one-third of men.