Independence Day | PM Modi urges people to change their social media DP to Tricolour

August 13, 2023 11:54 am | Updated 12:18 pm IST - NEW DELHI

PM Modi said, “In the spirit of the #HarGharTiranga movement, let us change the DP of our social media accounts and extend support to this unique effort which will deepen the bond between our beloved country and us.”

The Hindu Bureau

“This time too, we have to hoist the Tricolour in every house,” Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in his last ‘Mann Ki Baat’ address on July 31, 2023. File (for representational purpose only) | Photo Credit: G.N. Rao

With only two days left for India’s 77th Independence Day celebrations, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on August 13 urged all X (formerly Twitter) users, to change the display picture (DP) of their social media accounts to the Tricolour.

“In the spirit of the #HarGharTiranga movement, let us change the DP of our social media accounts and extend support to this unique effort which will deepen the bond between our beloved country and us,” PM Modi said in a post.

Also Read | Post offices to sell Tricolour for Har Ghar Tiranga drive

During his last Mann Ki Baat address on July 31, he said the government was launching “Meri Mati Mera Desh ” campaign to honour the bravehearts who made the supreme sacrifice for the country.

Under this, 7,500 urns carrying soil from different parts of India, besides saplings, would be brought to Delhi and used for developing Amrit Vatika near the National War Memorial.

The Prime Minister also said that on last Independence Day, the whole country had come together for the “Har Ghar Tiranga Abhiyan ”. “Similarly, this time too, we have to hoist the Tricolour in every house, and continue this tradition,” he added.

Related Topics

India / Narendra Modi

