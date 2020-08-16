Independence Day | PM Modi continues ‘safa’ tradition

New Delhi

16 August 2020 05:17 IST

Continuing his tradition of donning flamboyant and colourful turbans, Prime Minister Narendra Modi sported a saffron and cream headgear with a long tail at the 74th Independence Day celebrations held at the historic Red Fort here on Saturday.

Mr. Modi paired the ‘safa’ with a half-sleeve kurta and a fitted churidhar. He also wore a white scarf with a saffron border that he used to cover his mouth and nose in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Last year, the Prime Minister sported a multi-coloured turban as he gave his Independence Day speech from the ramparts of the Red Fort after returning to power for a second term with a thumping majority.

In 2014, for his maiden Independence Day celebration as Prime Minister, he had opted for a bright red Jodhpuri bandhej turban with green at the tail.

In 2015, he chose a yellow turban covered with multi-coloured lines, and a tie-and-dye turban in hues of pink and yellow in 2016. The Prime Minister’s turban for 2017 was a mix of bright red and yellow with criss-crossed golden lines all over. He donned a saffron turban for his appearance at the Red Fort in 2018.

From a bright red bandhani turban from Kutch to a mustard Rajasthani ‘safa’, Mr. Modi’s eye-catching head gear has been a highlight of his Republic Day appearances too.

Known otherwise to witness a bustling crowd, the Independence Day event at the Red Fort was scaled down this year in keeping with prescribed safety protocols to contain the spread of COVID-19.