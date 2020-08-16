National

Independence Day | PM Modi continues ‘safa’ tradition

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the nation during the 74th Independence Day celebrations, at Red Ford in New Delhi on August 15, 2020

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the nation during the 74th Independence Day celebrations, at Red Ford in New Delhi on August 15, 2020   | Photo Credit: PTI

Continuing his tradition of donning flamboyant and colourful turbans, Prime Minister Narendra Modi sported a saffron and cream headgear with a long tail at the 74th Independence Day celebrations held at the historic Red Fort here on Saturday.

Mr. Modi paired the ‘safa’ with a half-sleeve kurta and a fitted churidhar. He also wore a white scarf with a saffron border that he used to cover his mouth and nose in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Last year, the Prime Minister sported a multi-coloured turban as he gave his Independence Day speech from the ramparts of the Red Fort after returning to power for a second term with a thumping majority.

In 2014, for his maiden Independence Day celebration as Prime Minister, he had opted for a bright red Jodhpuri bandhej turban with green at the tail.

In 2015, he chose a yellow turban covered with multi-coloured lines, and a tie-and-dye turban in hues of pink and yellow in 2016. The Prime Minister’s turban for 2017 was a mix of bright red and yellow with criss-crossed golden lines all over. He donned a saffron turban for his appearance at the Red Fort in 2018.

From a bright red bandhani turban from Kutch to a mustard Rajasthani ‘safa’, Mr. Modi’s eye-catching head gear has been a highlight of his Republic Day appearances too.

Known otherwise to witness a bustling crowd, the Independence Day event at the Red Fort was scaled down this year in keeping with prescribed safety protocols to contain the spread of COVID-19.

