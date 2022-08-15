Independence Day messages from Putin, Biden, Macron and other leaders

U.S. President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin. File | Photo Credit: AP

India’s place on the world stage is “rightfully” earned, said Russian President Vladimir Putin, as part of a number of congratulatory messages the government received on India’s 76th Independence Day on Monday. While U.S. President Joseph Biden lauded Indian democracy, guided by Mahatma Gandhi’s message of “truth and non violence”, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese spoke of PM Jawaharlal Nehru’s call to Indians in 1947. Both French President Emmanuel Macron and British PM Boris Johnson sent messages in English and Hindi.

India also received messages from the neighbourhood, including Bhutan, whose PM Lotay Tshering wrote to President Droupadi Murmu, calling this a “historic” moment for India that “reinforces the global significance of diversity for a society to progress, and from Maldives Foreign Minister and U.N. General Assembly President Abdulla Shahid.

Significantly, in his 82-minute speech, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke of global conflict but made no reference to the Indian foreign policy, a departure from the past speeches at the Red Fort when Mr. Modi has spoken of India’s bilateral ties, challenges from cross-border terrorism from Pakistan, or the problem in Balochistan, as well as transgressions at the Line of Actual Control (LAC) by China.

“In the period of ‘holier than thou’ mentality, today the world is facing a severe crisis due to conflicts caused by the attitude of one one-upmanship -- the reason for all tensions,” PM Modi said, referring to the Indian philosophy of accepting several manifestations of truth as the way to resolve these tensions.

In Delhi, several embassies marked the day by sending greeting videos on social media. While the Japanese embassy, led by Ambassador Satoshi Suzuki, released a rendition of the national anthem “Jana gana mana” performed around a tree planted by the Japanese Emperor and Empress during a visit to India in 1960, Chinese Ambassador Sun Weidong, who attended PM Modi’s speech and the ceremony at the Red Fort on Monday morning as part of a large diplomatic contingent, extended congratulations to the government. “Spirit of Independence is a legacy shared by Chinese & Indian peoples, which will be cherished & carried forward,” he tweeted.

Putin writes to PM Modi, President Murmu

“India rightfully enjoys considerable prestige on the world stage and plays an important constructive role in resolving pressing issues on the international agenda,” wrote Mr. Putin in a joint letter to President Draupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He said India-Russia cooperation would strengthen “security and stability at the regional and global level.”

In his speech on Monday, PM Modi also referred to the India-Russia joint venture for the production of the missile ‘Brahmos’ (short for Brahmaputra-Moscow), which is now being exported to the Philippines, as part of India’s push for self-reliance. “Which Indian wouldn’t be proud when our Brahmos is exported to the world?” Mr. Modi asked.

India, U.S. ‘indispensable partners’: Biden

In a statement issued in Washington, Mr. Biden said that India and the U.S. are “indispensable partners” with a “shared commitment to the rule of law and the promotion of human freedom and dignity”. “In the years ahead our two democracies will continue to stand together to defend the rules-based order; foster greater peace, prosperity and security for our people; advance a free and open Indo-Pacific; and together address the challenges we face around the world,” he added.

Addressing a tweet to his “dear friend” PM Modi and “dear people of India”, Mr. Macron said that as India celebrate its “stunning” achievements in the past 75 years, it “can count on France to always stand by your side.”

“The emergence of the world’s largest democracy and the achievements made by independent India have been remarkable,” said Australian PM Albanese, remembering his travels to India as a student, and to his meeting with PM Modi at the Quad Summit in Tokyo in May.

UK PM Boris Johnson also said that he had witnessed the “living bridge” of people-to-people ties between India and the U.K. during his visit this year to India.