Independence Day event at Red Fort not to be a grand affair this year

The COVID-19 impact will mean the annual Independence Day celebration at the city’s Red Fort will be a bit muted. Delhi police officers say that physical distancing measures will be strictly followed.

“There will be limited chairs at ramparts on the Red Fort for VVIP guests, to follow physical distancing rules. The final decision over the entry of general public has to be taken at a meeting of all security agencies,” said a senior police officer.

The annual event where children perform cultural programmes will not be a feature this year.

The officer confirmed that the security of the Red Fort had been taken over by the Defence Ministry for the Independence Day event and the police would be managing only the outer ring of the security cover.

“There will be lot of changes to adhere to social distancing rules,” added the officer.

The officer said the event was likely to be restricted for the general public to maintain social distancing. Even at the security check point, they were in the process of installing more electronic devices/ gadgets to avoid any kind of close contact during frisking.

“More than 2,000 children from various schools used to perform and stand in national flag formation at the Red Fort ground. The event will either be limited to few students or cancelled,” the officer added.

He said two grounds on each side of the Red Fort used to be opened for the general public but this year they were likely to remain closed.

Security preparations have begun and installation of CCTV cameras has started. A senior officer from the Home Ministry will visit the Red Fort on Thursday.