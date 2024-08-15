ADVERTISEMENT

Independence Day address: Growing concern over natural disasters, says PM Modi

Updated - August 15, 2024 08:39 am IST

Published - August 15, 2024 08:23 am IST - New Delhi

The Prime Minister's remarks come against the backdrop of the recent catastrophic landslides in Kerala's Wayanad in which more than 230 people were killed.

PM Narendra Modi delivering his 11th Independence Day address at the Red Fort in New Delhi on Thursday (August 14, 2024). | Photo Credit: youtube.com@NarendraModi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in his Independence Day address on Thursday (August 15, 2024), that people's concerns have been increasing due to natural disasters over the last few years.

Addressing the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort on the 78th Independence Day, PM Modi said, "This year and over the last few years, we all are becoming more worried due to the natural disasters."

Heavy monsoon rains and flooding in several states, including in Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Assam, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Delhi, have claimed many lives and destroyed public and private property.

