GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Independence Day address: Growing concern over natural disasters, says PM Modi

The Prime Minister's remarks come against the backdrop of the recent catastrophic landslides in Kerala's Wayanad in which more than 230 people were killed.

Updated - August 15, 2024 08:39 am IST

Published - August 15, 2024 08:23 am IST - New Delhi

PTI
PM Narendra Modi delivering his 11th Independence Day address at the Red Fort in New Delhi on Thursday (August 14, 2024).

PM Narendra Modi delivering his 11th Independence Day address at the Red Fort in New Delhi on Thursday (August 14, 2024). | Photo Credit: youtube.com@NarendraModi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in his Independence Day address on Thursday (August 15, 2024), that people's concerns have been increasing due to natural disasters over the last few years.

The Prime Minister's remarks come against the backdrop of catastrophic landslides in Kerala's Wayanad in which more than 230 people were killed on July 30, and torrential rains and flooding in many other states.

Addressing the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort on the 78th Independence Day, PM Modi said, "This year and over the last few years, we all are becoming more worried due to the natural disasters."

Heavy monsoon rains and flooding in several states, including in Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Assam, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Delhi, have claimed many lives and destroyed public and private property.

Related Topics

natural disasters / disaster management / emergency planning / Environmental disasters / Independence Day

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.