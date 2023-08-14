Independence Day | 954 police personnel awarded medals

August 14, 2023 11:12 am | Updated 11:12 am IST - NEW DELHI

Ahead of the 77th Independence Day, As many as 954 police personnel from across the country have been awarded Police Medals.

The President’s Police Medal for Gallantry (PPMG) has been awarded to one CRPF personnel, Police Medal for Gallantry (PMG) has been awarded to 229 cops, the President’s Police Medal for Distinguished Service (PPM) has been awarded to 82 and the Police Medal for Meritorious Service (PM) for 642 officers.

For majority of the 230 Gallantry Awards, 125 officers were selected from Left Wing Extremism affected areas; 71 from Jammu and Kashmir region and 11 from North East region for their service and gallant action. Among the personnel receiving Gallantry Awards, 28 are from the CRPF; 33 from Maharashtra, 55 are from Jammu and Kashmir police, 24 from Chhattisgarh, 22 are from Telangana and 18 from Andhra Pradesh and remaining from other states and Union Territories and CAPFs.

The PPMG and PMG was awarded on the ground of conspicuous gallantry in saving life and property or in preventing crime or arresting criminals. The PPM was awarded for special distinguised record in police service and police medal for meritorious service was awarded for the service characterized by resource and devotion to duty.