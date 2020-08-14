Independence Day | 81 gallantry awards for Jammu and Kashmir police

215 police and CAPF personnel honoured ahead of Independence Day

As many as 215 policemen and paramilitary personnel have been awarded police medals for gallantry announced on the eve of Independence Day.

At 81, Jammu and Kashmir received the maximum number of medals, followed by 23 for the U.P Police and 16 for Delhi Police.

55 medals for CRPF

Among the Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) or paramilitary forces, 55 such medals have gone to the CRPF and one to the BSF.

A total of 926 police personnel have also been recognised for their services with 80 personnel awarded the President’s Police Medals for Distinguished Service. The Police Medal for Meritorious Service has been awarded to 631 personnel. No one has been given the President's Police Medal for Gallantry (PPMG) this time.

Also read: ITBP recommends medals for 21 personnel

Deputy Inspector General, South Kashmir, Atul Kumar Goel and Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Sandeep posted at Anantnag received PMGs.

Also read: 4 defence personnel to be awarded Shaurya Chakra

Seven policemen from Uttar Pradesh including Inspector General Asim Arun received the PMG for the 2017 operation at Lucknow when an Islamic State terrorist Saifullah was killed.

Posthumous award

Delhi Police Inspector Mohan Chand Sharma, who was killed during the 2008 Batla House encounter, has been awarded a gallantry medal posthumously for the seventh time.

Also read: Over 4,000 invited for Red Fort event, says Defence Ministry

CRPF Assistant Commandant Naresh Kumar also won the bravery medal for the seventh time for undertaking counter-terrorist operations in the Kashmir valley.

BSF Assistant Commandant Vinay Prasad has been awarded a bravery medal posthumously. Vinay Prasad was killed in unprovoked firing by Pakistan when he was out on an operational task with his patrol team in Samba sector of Jammu and Kashmir in January last year.