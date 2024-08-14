Independence Day 2024: CBI officials bag 18 service medals

The officials of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) have bagged 18 service medals on the occasion of Independence Day 2024.

The President’s Police Medals for Distinguished Service have been conferred on six officials, while Police Medals for Meritorious Service have been awarded to 12.

Superintendent of Police (SP) K. Pradeep Kumar, Additional SPs Naresh Kumar Sharma, Pramod Kumar and Mukesh Kumar, and head constables Ramji Lal Jat and Raj Kumar have gotten the President’s Police Medals for Distinguished Service.

Among those awarded the Police Medals for Meritorious Service are Joint Director and the Deputy Inspector-General (DIG) Vijayendra Bidari; DIG Mohammad Suvez Haqu; Additional SP Tathagat Vardan; Deputy SP Krishan Kumar Singh, inspector Darshan Singh, Assistant sub-inspector Satyajit Halder; head constables Lalta Prasad, Subhash Chand, Onkardas Vaishnav, and Sadi Raju Reddy; constable Sivakumar Subramaniyan and stenographer grade-I Sampada Sanjeev Revankar.