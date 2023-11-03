ADVERTISEMENT

Indefinite suspension: Supreme Court asks AAP MP Raghav Chadha to tender unconditional apology to Rajya Sabha chairperson

November 03, 2023 01:21 pm | Updated 01:21 pm IST - New Delhi

The CJI said the lawmaker will have to meet the Rajya Sabha chairperson to tender an unconditional apology on the issue

PTI

AAP’s Raghav Chadha. File. | Photo Credit: Sushil Kumar Verma

The Supreme Court on November 3 asked suspended AAP lawmaker Raghav Chadha to tender an unconditional apology to Rajya Sabha chairperson Jagdeep Dhankhar on the select committee issue, and hoped that he would take a “sympathetic” view of the matter.

A bench comprising Chief Justice D.Y. Chandrachud and justices J.B. Pardiwala and Manoj Misra asked Attorney General R Venkataramani to apprise it of the developments in the matter after the Diwali vacation.

The CJI said the lawmaker will have to meet the Rajya Sabha chairperson to tender an unconditional apology on the issue. The vice president, in turn, may take a sympathetic view of the entire matter and take further steps in this regard.

Chadha has been under suspension since August 11 after some MPs, a majority from the ruling BJP, accused him of adding their names to a motion without their consent. The motion sought constitution of a select committee to examine the contentious Delhi Services Bill.

It was alleged that the Rajya Sabha MP from Punjab had moved a motion to refer the Delhi Services Bill to the select committee.

He had allegedly named some lawmakers as members of the proposed committee and it was claimed that some of the MPs had not given their consent for it.

Taking note of the complaint, the chairman suspended Chadha, pending an inquiry by the Committee of Privileges.

