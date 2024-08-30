Increase oil seed production, reduce consumption: NITI Aayog’s recipe to address import dependency in edible oil

Asserting that achieving self-sufficiency in edible oils is a critical national priority for India, the NITI Aayog, in a report, has said that utilising one-third of the total rice fallow area (in the rabi season) across ten States for oilseed cultivation can increase the production of edible oils by 1.03 Million Tonnes (MT) and reduce India’s import reliance by 7.1%.

The report – ‘Pathways and Strategies for Accelerating Growth in Edible Oils Towards the Goal of Atmanirbharta’ – has also recommended increasing palm cultivation in the country for extracting palm oil to meet the cooking oil deficit.

The report also sought to increase the awareness among consumers so that they use the recommended quantity of edible oils. For this, it said that it is crucial to hold culinary workshops targeting chefs, homemakers, and influencers leveraging cooking shows to highlight versatility, and have public education emphasising the Recommended Dietary Allowance (RDA) of fats and oils, as established by the World Health Organization (WHO) and the National Institute of Nutrition (NIN).

“These initiatives support Sustainable Development Goals (Good Health and Well-Being), along with importance of understanding the financial implications of health expenditures which aim to reduce catastrophic health spending and ensure affordable access to health needs, including nutrition,” the report said.

The report said utilising just one-third of the total rice fallow area across ten States for oilseed cultivation has the potential to significantly enhance domestic production.

“Estimates suggest a potential increase of up to 3.12 MT in oilseed output. This statistic underscores the immense potential of these currently fallow lands. By implementing efficient management practices, these areas can be transformed into significant contributors to India’s overall agricultural output and play a crucial role in the nation’s journey towards edible oil self-sufficiency,” the report said, pointing out the the example of cultivation of linseed, sesame and mustard in Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh that could increase the edible oil production to 0.85 MT.

“Similarly, Bihar and Jharkhand hold the potential to reach 0.62 MT by introducing linseed, sunflower, safflower, and mustard. West Bengal and Odisha also present promising opportunities. With groundnut, linseed, sesame, sunflower, safflower, and mustard cultivation, West Bengal’s production could rise to 0.68 MT, while Odisha’s output could reach 0.32 MT,” the report said.

The report has also recommended prioritising a strategic approach to horizontal expansion of oil palm cultivation in underutilised wastelands. “This strategy can be fostered through inclusive partnerships involving FPOs, FPCs, SHGs, etc., engaged in long-term contracts,” it added.

The per capita consumption of edible oil in the country has seen a dramatic rise, reaching 19.7 kilogram per year, the report said. “This surge in demand has significantly outpaced domestic production, leading to a heavy reliance on imports to meet both domestic and industrial needs. In 2022-23, India imported 16.5 MT of edible oils, with domestic production fulfilling only 40-45% of the country’s requirements. This situation presents a substantial challenge to the country’s goal of achieving self-sufficiency in edible oils,” the report added.

