Increase in number of girl students in technical education will speed up country’s progress: President Murmu

President Droupadi Murmu presents a certificate to a student during 52nd convocation and closing ceremony of the centenary year celebrations of Punjab Engineering College (PEC), in Chandigarh on October 9, 2022. | Photo Credit: PTI

ADVERTISEMENT

President Droupadi Murmu on Sunday said the number of girl students should be increased in technical educational institutions to give more impetus to the progress of the country.

Ms. Murmu was addressing the 52nd convocation and closing ceremony of the centenary year celebrations of Punjab Engineering College (PEC) in Chandigarh.

The President lauded the institute and said she was happy to note that it has provided many luminaries to the country.

ADVERTISEMENT

Among its famous alumni, she named former Chairman of ISRO and father of experimental fluid dynamics research in India, Prof. Satish Dhawan, eminent educationist and founder Director of IIT-Delhi, Prof. R. N. Dogra, and an expert in missiles technology and strategic systems, Dr. Satish Kumar.

Ms. Murmu observed that Kalpana Chawla, an alumna of PEC’s aeronautical engineering department, became the first woman astronaut of Indian origin and created an inspiring history of self-sacrifice for science.

Noting that the Kalpana Chawla Chair of Geospatial Technology has been established in the institute, she said, “The number of girl students should be increased in technical educational institutions to give more impetus to the progress of the country.”

She urged students to never forget their duties towards the motherland, whatever they choose to become in their life. She hailed students as the builders of tomorrow’s India.

The President said as students are entering a world of unlimited opportunities and possibilities, she has no doubt that they are capable of converting opportunities into success and possibilities into certainties.

It is expected from them that they will use the knowledge acquired in the service of humanity too, Ms. Murmu said, urging them to keep Mahatma Gandhi’s message of ‘Sarvodaya’ in their individual priorities.

It is the moral duty of every citizen, especially the youth, to put into practice the values of the ‘Father of the Nation’, she added.