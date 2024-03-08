Income Tax tribunal dismisses Congress appeal against ₹210-crore penalty for discrepancies in past returns

Confirming the order, Congress' legal cell head Vivek Tankha said the Tribunal has not even followed its own past precedents in this regard and the party will be approaching the High Court soon.
"We are disappointed with the Income Tax Appellate Tribunal order. We will be moving the High Court very soon. They have not followed their own past precedents in granting relief on payment of 20% penalty and that too to a national party which is now on the verge of contesting national elections, which is going to be notified soon," Mr. Tankha told PTI.
He appeared before the tribunal on behalf of the party appealing against the I-T authorities order imposing penalty worth ₹210 crore for alleged discrepancies in I-T returns for previous years.
The Congress had earlier termed the Income Tax authorities' decision as "tax terrorism" coming ahead of general elections only to cripple the funds of the principal Opposition party.