Income Tax sleuths record Robert Vadra’s statement in benami properties case

04 January 2021 14:24 IST

No search or survey held at his house, clarifies official

An Income Tax Department team on Monday reached the residence of Robert Vadra, husband of Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, to record his statement, said an agency official.

“We had sought his presence for recording his statement under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act. However, owing to the pandemic, a team has gone to his residence to facilitate the process,” said the official.

Clarifying that it was not a search or survey operation, the official said the team was at Mr. Vadra’s Delhi residence only to record his statement in connection with an inquiry under the Benami Act.

From February 2019 onwards, the Enforcement Directorate had recorded Mr. Vadra’s statement multiple times, with respect to a money laundering investigation into certain properties in the United Kingdom.

Denying any link to the matter, Mr. Vadra had then termed the charges a political witch-hunt against him.