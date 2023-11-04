HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Income Tax dept., CBI and ED are used as frontline warriors of BJP: Congress

Congress leader Pawan Khera alleged that these agencies are given “targets” to scare Opposition leaders and make them join the ruling party.

November 04, 2023 03:17 am | Updated 03:17 am IST - New Delhi:

The Hindu Bureau
Congress leader Pawan Khera addressing the media at AICC, in New Delhi on Friday.

Congress leader Pawan Khera addressing the media at AICC, in New Delhi on Friday. | Photo Credit: Sushil Kumar Verma

A day after the Rajasthan Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) arrested two Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials for demanding a bribe of ₹15 lakh in a chit fund case, the Congress on Friday mounted a fresh offensive against the Narendra Modi government and accused it of using the ED, the Central Bureau of Investigation and the Income Tax (I-T) department as “campaigners” and “frontline warriors” of the BJP.

Addressing a press conference, party leader Pawan Khera alleged that these agencies are given “targets” to scare Opposition leaders and make them join the ruling party.

“In Rajasthan, two ED officers have been caught red-handed taking a bribe of ₹15 lakh to hush up a chit fund case. The Modi government should make the rate list of the Enforcement Directorate public,” Mr. Khera said.

“If the rate list of small-level officers is ₹15 lakh, then what will be the rate of officers above them,” he wondered. The Congress leader alleged that the ED, CBI and the I-T department all are “government campaigners” of the BJP.

“They are given targets to scare the Opposition leaders and make them join the BJP. This is [Prime Minister] Modi ji‘s toolkit,” Mr. Khera added.

The Congress leader said his party wanted the investigating agencies to remain powerful and fearless.

“As long as the leaders are in the Opposition, they are corrupt... but as soon as they join BJP, they become clean. We want to tell the Modi government that you should strengthen these agencies, not make them helpless,” he said.

Related Topics

Indian National Congress / Rajasthan

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.