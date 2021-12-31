Income Tax department detects anomalies in 2 Chinese mobile firms

The manufacturers have not complied with regulatory mandate for disclosure of transactions with associated enterprises

The Income-Tax Department on Friday claimed to have detected multiple irregularities on the part of two companies into manufacturing Chinese mobile phones, during the pan-India searches initiated on December 21.

In the case of certain foreign-controlled mobile communication and mobile phone manufacturing companies and their associated entities, the searches were carried out in Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, Assam, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Bihar, Rajasthan, Delhi and its neighbouring cities.

“The search has revealed that two major companies have made remittance in the nature of royalty, to and on behalf of its group companies located abroad, which aggregates to more than ₹5,500 crore. The claim of such expenses does not seem to be appropriate in the light of the facts and evidence gathered...,” said the agency.

According to the agency, both the companies had not complied with the regulatory mandate under the Income-Tax Act, for disclosure of transactions with associated enterprises. “Such a lapse makes them liable for penal action under the Income-Tax Act, the quantum of which could be in the range of more than ₹1,000 crore,” it said.

The agency alleged that foreign funds were introduced in the books of the Indian company, but the source from which such funds had been received were of doubtful nature, purportedly with no credit worthiness of the lender. The quantum of such borrowings was about ₹5,000 crore, on which interest expenses had also been claimed.

“Evidence with regard to the inflation of expenses, payments on behalf of the associated enterprises, etc., have also been noticed which led to the reduction of taxable profits of the Indian mobile handset manufacturing company. Such amount could be in excess of ₹1,400 crore,” said the I-T Department in its statement.

One company allegedly used the services of another entity located in India, but did not comply with the provisions of Tax Deduction at Source introduced with effect from April 2020. The quantum of liability on this account could be about ₹300 crore. In the case of another company, the control of its affairs was substantively “managed from a neighbouring country”, as alleged.

“The Indian directors of the said company admitted that they had no role in the management of the company and that they lent their names for directorship...evidence has been gathered on the attempt to transfer the entire reserves of the company to the tune of ₹42 crore out of India, without payment of due taxes,” it said.

The searches on certain fintech and software services companies revealed that many such entities were created for inflating expenses and siphoning off funds. “Such companies have made payments for unrelated business purposes as also utilised the bills issued by a Tamil Nadu-based non-existent business concern. The quantum of such outflow is found to be about ₹50 crore,” alleged the agency.