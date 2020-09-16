Include Punjabi as an official language in Jammu and Kashmir: Congress MP Partap Singh Bajwa

Congress Rajya Sabha MP Partap Singh Bajwa has asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to include Punjabi as one of the official languages in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.
The Union Cabinet had recently approved a Bill to include Kashmiri, Dogri and Hindi as official languages in the newly created Union Territory. The Centre’s move of not including Punjabi in them has invited sharp criticism from political parties in Punjab.
In a letter to the Prime Minister, the Congress MP has written that the Jammu and Kashmir Official Languages Bill, 2020 that government intends to bring excludes many languages recognised as regional languages under Schedule 6 of the Constitution of the erstwhile State of Jammu and Kashmir.
“Under this schedule, Punjabi was one of the recognised regional languages. I believe a misunderstanding over the nature of the language of Punjabi must be cleared. Punjabi is not just the language of the Sikhs but is a universal language that has speakers from many faiths both in India and around the world. In fact, the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir has lakhs of individuals who speak the language. Since 1958, the Jammu and Kashmir Academy of Art, Culture and Languages, set up under Section 146 of the previous Constitution of Jammu and Kashmir even promoted and supported the learning of Punjabi,” he wrote.
He said for over 200 years there has been a close link between the people of Punjab and Jammu and Kashmir.
“Given these facts, I urge you to reconsider the Jammu and Kashmir Official Languages Bill, 2020 by including Punjabi,” he said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath