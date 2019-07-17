Inclement weather delays landing of aircraft

Poor weather forced a Vistara flight to turn from one airport to another requesting for permission to land, before it declared a fuel emergency and arrived at Lucknow after two extra hours of being in air.

Passengers, meanwhile, had an anxious time waiting for their ordeal to end.

As heavy rain lashed the national capital on Monday and led to traffic congestion at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International airport, Vistara’s UK 944 flight from Mumbai to Delhi was forced to hover over the airport for nearly an hour. It was then diverted to Lucknow, but poor visibility in the U.P. capital forced it to head to Prayagraj, and then again re-route to Lucknow, where it landed after the pilot gave a call for a fuel May Day.

The plane landed at Lucknow at 6.49 p.m., nearly two hours after its scheduled time of arrival at Delhi.

When the aircraft landed it had 300 kg of aviation turbine fuel, enough for 10 minutes of flight.

Vistara said in a statement that it had complied with regulatory norms requiring it to carry sufficient fuel for the nearest alternative airport in case of emergencies.

Meanwhile, the DGCA and the airline have grounded the pilot for investigation.

A flight from Lucknow to Delhi finally left at 12.15 a.m. to ferry the passengers to their destination.