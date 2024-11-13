 />
Inaugural U.S.-India Indian Ocean Dialogue to be held on November 14

The two sides will discuss measures to promote security and prosperity throughout the Indo-Pacific region.

Published - November 13, 2024 10:17 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The Hindu Bureau
File picture of U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Kurt Campbell

File picture of U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Kurt Campbell | Photo Credit: AP

Deepening the ongoing cooperation over the Indian Ocean Region, India and the U.S. are set to hold the inaugural U.S.-India Indian Ocean Dialogue on Thursday (November 14, 2024). U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Kurt Campbell and Principal Deputy National Security Advisor Jon Finer will take part in the event virtually.

They were originally scheduled to travel to New Delhi on November 13-14 but had to change plans due to “flight issues”.

Trump or Harris, India-U.S. ties, Quad will ‘only grow’, says Jaishankar

The two sides will “discuss measures to promote security and prosperity throughout the Indo-Pacific region,” the U.S. State Department spokesperson said in a statement.

The Critical and Emerging Technologies (iCET) Intersessional to further expand cooperation between the two countries on technological innovation and production is also scheduled to be held, the statement added.

We are beginning a new chapter in US-India relations, says US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin

In an update on Wednesday (November 13, 2024), the U.S. Embassy spokesperson added that “due to flight issues”, Mr. Campbell and Mr. Finer will have meetings virtually with Indian counterparts.

The dialogue comes just after the U.S. Presidential elections in which former President Donald Trump secured a decisive victory, and the transition is now under way.

U.S. lawmakers to introduce legislation to formalise Indian Ocean strategy

The India-U.S. cooperation over the Indo-Pacific goes back several years. In January 2015, during the visit of President Barack Obama to India as Chief Guest for the Republic Day parade, both sides had issued their Joint Strategic Vision for the Asia-Pacific and Indian Ocean Region.

In addition to the bilateral cooperation, there is significant regional and multilateral cooperation. The Quad grouping, comprising of India, Australia, Japan and the U.S., is primarily focused on the IOR and the grouping has announced the Indo-Pacific Maritime Domain Awareness initiative, as a global good for the entire region.

The iCET initiative on high technology cooperation is headed by National Security Adviser Ajit Doval and his U.S. counterpart, Jake Sullivan.

