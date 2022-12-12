In Uttar Pradesh’s Hathras, a murder accused ‘solved’ his own case by tracing the dead woman alive

December 12, 2022 01:57 pm | Updated 01:57 pm IST - Aligarh/Hathras

It looked like an open-and-shut case. A teenage girl disappears, a body appears, parents identify it to be their daughter’s, a known criminal gets implicated. The only problem – the dead girl has now reappeared, after seven years.

But who found her? Some say it was the mother of the accused, Vishnu Gautam. A few others say it was the mother’s spiritual guru. But police sources say it was actually Vishnu Gautam, who himself tracked her down to a village in Uttar Pradesh’s Hathras district.

Simply put, he knew that she knew he knew she was alive. How Vishnu Gautam, in his early 30s, finds himself in this Kafkaesque position is now the subject of newspaper headlines.

The case dates back to February 2015 when Pravesh Singh, then a 14-year-old, went missing from Dhatauli village in Aligarh. When her father, Devendra Singh, went to the police, a case of kidnapping under Section 363 of the IPC was filed against unknown persons. Mr. Singh told the police he suspected his neighbour Mr. Gautam, who was also missing since the girl’s disappearance. So, Mr. Gautam was named in the FIR, but cops could find neither Ms. Pravesh nor the accused.

A month later, a girl’s body was recovered from Etmadpur, around 100 km from Dhatauli. When Ms. Pravesh’s uncle saw a picture of the unidentified body in a newspaper, the family rushed to Etmadpur. But by then, the police had cremated the body.

According to guidelines followed by police departments, an unidentified body can be sent for post-mortem, and then cremation or burial after a minimum preservation period of 72 hours. But not before making all efforts to ascertain the identity of the deceased and contact his or her blood relatives. The viscera and other evidence, including clothes, belongings and DNA samples, are also to be preserved.

The body recovered from Etmadpur was disfigured, with her face smashed beyond recognition. While DNA samples were not available, Ms. Pravesh’s family identified it as that of their daughter’s based on the clothes preserved by the police.

Following this, Mr. Gautam was booked for murder as well. He, however, remained out of the police’s grip until August.

On August 19, 2015, the Firozabad police arrested Mr. Gautam for allegedly helping a dreaded criminal escape. Mr. Gautam, who was already booked in several other crimes, remained behind bars until he got bail in 2020.

“He got bail in 2020 and he was out for several months,” said Deputy Superintendent of Police, Raghavendra Singh.

Things started picking up pace in the Pravesh case when a local court in October this year ordered the confiscation of Mr. Gautam’s properties. This is when he surrendered in court.

Just weeks later, police received a complaint from Mr. Gautam’s mother, Sunita Devi, who alleged her son was wrongly booked for murder. She claimed Ms. Pravesh was now living as ‘Pooja’ with her husband and two children in Nagla Choka village in Hathras district, 30 km from Dhatauli.

“Sunita Devi claimed her spiritual guru from Vrindavan, Uday Krishna Shastri, had seen the girl,” said the DSP.

A police team was sent to the village and the woman was indeed found to be alive. “Her father also identified her as his daughter. We have done DNA sampling and are awaiting reports,” he added.

The guru, Mr. Shastri, said: “I had gone to a village in Hathras for Bhagwat Katha and saw a woman who looked familiar.”

He asked one of his disciples to click pictures of ‘Pooja’ and showed them to Ms. Devi, who immediately identified Ms. Pravesh. The guru then decided to do a bit of digging. He told The Hindu the village Pradhan in Nagla Choka helped him see Pooja’s Aadhaar card. “In that, her name was Pravesh,” he said.

‘Pooja’ refused to speak to The Hindu. But her neighbours said “no such guru had ever come to their village”. The village Pradhan, Pinky Devi, also denied ever meeting Mr. Shastri.

So, who spotted ‘Pooja’? “It was Vishnu himself. He tracked down Pravesh while he was out on bail,” said a police officer.

The officer added Mr. Gautam had received bail in almost all the cases. It was only this case that was coming in the way of his freedom.

According to the cop, the accused had also met Ms. Pravesh before surrendering and requested her to come with him to the police, but she refused. “This is when the entire story involving the ‘guru’ was cooked-up,” he added.

But why didn’t Mr. Gautam approach the cops himself with the truth? “Who would have believed a criminal who is already booked under the Gangster Act and the NSA,” exclaimed the officer.

While Mr. Gautam may have managed to ‘exonerate’ himself, the latest developments have raised a volley of questions. Did Ms. Pravesh contact her parents in these seven years? If not, why? Did the parents know she was alive? If so, why did they keep quiet?

But the trickiest question is for the police – if Ms. Pravesh is alive, whose body did they cremate seven years ago?