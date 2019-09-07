In uncertain times, Srinagar schools give video lessons

The ongoing uncertain situation in Kashmir has forced local schools to distribute study material and video lessons to parents, to assist their wards in pursuing self-learning at home.

Kashmir’s prominent Delhi Public School has directed parents to reach its Budgam campus with pen drives and hard drives. “The drives should have a minimum capacity of 32 gigabytes. Video lessons and study material will be made available for Class 1 and 2 on September 7 and for Class 3, 10 and 12 on September 8,” reads the DPS notice.

Such notices have been issued by other prominent schools too to help students catch up with time lost due to the one-month long clampdown and curfew-like restrictions, imposed since the August 5 decision to revoke J&K’s special status.

A series of meetings between the DPS administration and the parents had failed to arrive at a consensus on resuming regular classes at present, or in the immediate future.

The absence of connectivity with mobile phones and Internet, which is key for school administrations to apprise the parents of upcoming schedules, is only adding to the difficulties.

No compromise

“No parent will compromise with the security of their children,” said the father of a DPS student, declining to be identified. “The administration is not ready to guarantee students’ safety. Many schools are insisting that parents should drop and pick up their wards. In the current circumstances, it’s not possible,” he added.

Parents are complaining that their wards may have only a five-month academic session this year. The Valley’s schools resumed functioning after a winter break in March and closed on August 5.

“The Centre has played its politics of abrogation of provisions of the Article 370 at the cost of our future generation,” said a local resident, whose two sons study in Class 10 and Class 12 in a prominent Srinagar school. “Our next generation is going to pay a heavy price. This will force parents to send their wards outside India,” the resident added. Schools close for the annual winter break in December.

Nazia Jan (name changed), with a Masters in Arts, has offered to teach children free up to Class 5 at her residence in Srinagar’s Saidakadal area.

“This is a small effort to bring to these helpless children some sense of normality,” she said. “The current situation has potential to degenerate our kids. There is no way out but to have mohalla-level community teaching spaces for children,” she added.

J&K government spokesman Rohit Kansal said about 3,000 primary and middle schools had been reopened in Kashmir in a phased manner. “The attendance of teachers is very good in schools. However, students attendance is thin but gradually increasing,” he said.

The administration, however, has offered no word on when colleges and varsities may reopen in Kashmir.