In Tripura, BSF holds civic action programmes

The Tripura Frontier of the Border Security Force (BSF) has launched civic action programmes (CAP) to support poor and destitute people facing hardships due to the lockdown and the restrictions in border locations owing to COVID-19. The force has also extended medical help to the needy.

The 130th battalion, under the frontier command, organised a CAP at a remote hamlet in Belonia subdivision under south Tripura district to distribute food grains, grocery items and face masks.

The 74th battalion also held a CAP at Putia village in Boxanagar of Sepahijala district. About 40 families received food materials.

CAPs would be routinely held at border villages till the current situation became normal, the BSF said.

A senior BSF official termed the initiative an ‘outreach programme’ to discharge social responsibility amid a fear owing to the lockdown.

The force, which guards the State’s 856-km boundary with Bangladesh, said in a statement on Friday that it had take steps to reduce people’s sufferings and generate a sense of belongingness.

The BSF was engaged in generating awareness among people in the border areas on COVID-19 symptoms and the precautionary measures to be taken through loud-hailers, pamphlets and banners.