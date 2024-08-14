GIFT a SubscriptionGift
In Tripura, BSF apprehends 10 Bangladesh nationals using fake Aadhaar cards

The search operation was conducted as a part of a special drive to apprehend Bangladeshi nationals

Updated - August 14, 2024 11:33 am IST

Published - August 14, 2024 10:31 am IST - Agartala

ANI
Dakshin Dinajpur: Border Security Force (BSF) personnel keep vigil at the India-Bangladesh border

Dakshin Dinajpur: Border Security Force (BSF) personnel keep vigil at the India-Bangladesh border | Photo Credit: PTI

Border Security Force (BSF), anti-human trafficking team, and intelligence unit apprehended a total of 10 Bangladeshi nationals trying to hide their identities by producing fake Aadhaar cards on Tuesday (August 13, 2024).

The search operation was conducted as a part of a special drive to apprehend Bangladeshi nationals. Based on specific input, a search operation was conducted at suspected dropping points by small teams in the general area of Amtali and Dukli in West Tripura.

Tripura police check protests over situation in Bangladesh, monitor social media content

"At about 05:15 hours, the BSF team, along with sister agencies, apprehended 4 female Bangladeshi nationals, which included one baby. Subsequently, based on the lead, at about 08:00 hours, the joint party further apprehended 6 other Bangladeshi nationals along with one suspected Indian Tout," mentioned the statement from BSF.

"Initially they denied being Bangladeshi nationals and tried to stake their claims by producing fake Aadhar cards, but during preliminary questioning, they accepted being Bangladeshi nationals," added the statement.

Further questioning is under progress by BSF and GRP. BSF has stepped up the crackdown on the network of touts who are facilitating the illegal entry of Bangladeshi nationals into the state of Tripura.

Identify illegal immigrants from Bangladesh, Jharkhand High Court tells State government

Meanwhile, at least 16 Bangladeshi nationals, including 13 men and 3 women, were apprehended at Agartala Railway Station. The incident took place on Tuesday (August 13, 2024) evening.

Among those arrested, three individuals have been identified as Bangladeshi touts involved in illegal activities. The individuals were detained by local authorities, and a case has been registered at the Agartala Government Railway Police Station (GRPS) under various sections of the law.

