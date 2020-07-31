In SC, UGC presses for final exams by September-end

NEW DELHI

31 July 2020 14:43 IST

Hearing is based on a bunch of petitions filed by over 30 students challenging conduct of exams amid pandemic.

The University Grants Commission (UGC) on Friday said students should continue to prepare for their final exams scheduled towards the end of September.

Conveying a message of abundant caution to the student community while appearing before a Bench led by Justice A.M. Khanwilkar, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the UGC, said, “Let nobody be under the impression that final exams will be stayed because the Supreme Court is hearing the case. Students should continue to prepare for their exams”.

The Commission is strongly advocating the conduct of the final year exams by September 30 in compliance with its July 6 guidelines while keeping in mind the safety and health of students.

Advertising

Advertising

The hearing is based on a bunch of petitions filed by over 30 students challenging the conduct of exams amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Also Read Final year exam to protect academic future of students, UGC tells Supreme Court

Directive to govts

The court ordered both Maharashtra and NCT Delhi governments to submit reports on the ground situation in the fight against COVID-19 from their respective State Disaster Management Committees within a week. It posted the case for August 10 for further orders after examining the reports.

In its written response to the student’s petitions, the UGC said the “final year/terminal semester exams is a crucial step in the academic career of a student”.

It said the ‘UGC Guidelines on Examinations and Academic Calendar for Universities in view of COVID-19 Pandemic’ was revised on July 6 in consultation with the Prof. K.C. Kuhad expert committee.

The revised guidelines offers students to opt for offline (pen and paper) mode of taking exams, online exclusively or the “blended” manner in which students can alternate between online and physical modes of attending the exams, the Commission said.

Besides,it noted, universities could conduct special examinations for students later as and when feasible “so that a student is not put to any inconvenience or disadvantage”.

The Commission said courts of law have a limited role in framing policy in academic issues.