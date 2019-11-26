In SC, ED opposes Chidambaram’s bail plea

The Enforcement Directorate on Tuesday opposed in the Supreme Court the bail plea of Congress leader P. Chidambaram in the INX Media money laundering case claiming that he used the “influential office” of Finance Minister for “personal gains” and laundered proceeds of crime to conceal “tainted money.”

In a counter-affidavit filed in the apex court, the ED alleged that Mr. Chidambaram is not entitled to bail as sufficient evidence has come on record that he has been “indulging in destruction of evidence” and influencing the witnesses.

Mr. Chidambaram, being a former Cabinet Minister, is “very intelligent and influential man,” the ED claimed, adding that his mere presence can intimidate witnesses at this stage and there is direct evidence which shows that he has pressured the witnesses to not join the investigation.

The 74-year-old former Finance Minister has approached the apex court challenging the Delhi High Court’s November 15 verdict which denied him bail in the INX Media money laundering case.