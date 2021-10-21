National

In pictures | India celebrates 100-crore COVID-19 vaccine doses mark

21 October 2021 20:13 IST
Updated: 21 October 2021 21:41 IST

100 monuments, including UNESCO World Heritage Sites — Red Fort, Humayun’s Tomb and Qutub Minar in Delhi, Agra Fort and Fatehpur Sikri in Uttar Pradesh, Konark Temple in Odisha and Mamallapuram Rath temples in Tamil Nadu — were lit up.

The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) on October 21 illuminated 100 monuments in the tricolour to celebrate the milestone of 100 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses. Thanking frontline workers, the ASI said in a statement that 100 monuments, including UNESCO World Heritage Sites — Red Fort, Humayun’s Tomb and Qutub Minar in Delhi, Agra Fort and Fatehpur Sikri in Uttar Pradesh, Konark Temple in Odisha and Mamallapuram Rath temples in Tamil Nadu — were lit up.

Advertising
Advertising
Humayun's Tomb in New Delhi on October 21, 2021. Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted: “India scripts history. We are witnessing the triumph of Indian science, enterprise and the collective spirit of 130 crore Indians."  Photo: The Hindu
Konark Sun temple in Odisha on October 21, 2021. According to official sources, around 75% of India's all eligible adult population has been administered at least the first dose and around 31% has received both the doses of the vaccine. Photo: The Hindu
The Astodia Gate in Ahmedabad on October 21, 2021. The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) will light up 100 of its heritage monuments in colours of the national flag to mark 100 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses being administered in the country. Photo: The Hindu
Charminar in Hyderabad on October 21, 2021. Seventeen UNESCO World Heritage Sites are among the 100 monuments which will be illuminated in tricolour. Photo: The Hindu
Golkonda Fort in Hyderabad on October 21, 2021. The officials said it is part of the activities being planned around the milestone across the country. Photo: The Hindu
The shore temple in Mahabalipuram in Tamil Nadu on October 21, 2021. Photo: The Hindu
Kondareddy Buruju in Kurnool on October 21, 2021. Photo: The Hindu
Vellore Fort on October 21, 2021. Photo: The Hindu
Teen Darwaza Gate in Ahmedabad on Thursday. Photo: The Hindu
Ramappa temple in Telangana on October 21, 2021. The 13th century Ramappa temple in Palampet, Telangana was inscribed as a UNESCO World Heritage Site only recently in July 2021. Photo: Special Arrangement
Tipu Sultan's Summer Palace in Bengaluru on Thursday. Photo: The Hindu
The Vittala Temple at Hampi is one of the 100 monuments to be illuminated by the Archaeological Survey of India. Photo: The Hindu
The Gol Gumbaz at Vijayapura on October 21, 2021. Photo: The Hindu
The Brihadeeswara temple at Gangaikondacholapuram, Tiruchi on October 15, 2021. Photo: The Hindu
Comments
More In Multimedia Photos National
vaccines