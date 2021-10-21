In pictures | India celebrates 100-crore COVID-19 vaccine doses mark

National
In pictures | India celebrates 100-crore COVID-19 vaccine doses mark21 October 2021 20:13 IST
Updated: 21 October 2021 21:41 IST
100 monuments, including UNESCO World Heritage Sites — Red Fort, Humayun’s Tomb and Qutub Minar in Delhi, Agra Fort and Fatehpur Sikri in Uttar Pradesh, Konark Temple in Odisha and Mamallapuram Rath temples in Tamil Nadu — were lit up.
The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) on October 21 illuminated 100 monuments in the tricolour to celebrate the milestone of 100 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses. Thanking frontline workers, the ASI said in a statement that 100 monuments, including UNESCO World Heritage Sites — Red Fort, Humayun’s Tomb and Qutub Minar in Delhi, Agra Fort and Fatehpur Sikri in Uttar Pradesh, Konark Temple in Odisha and Mamallapuram Rath temples in Tamil Nadu — were lit up.
Photo: The Hindu
