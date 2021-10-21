In pictures | India celebrates 100-crore COVID-19 vaccine doses mark

Humayun's Tomb in New Delhi on October 21, 2021. Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted: “India scripts history. We are witnessing the triumph of Indian science, enterprise and the collective spirit of 130 crore Indians." Photo: The Hindu

Konark Sun temple in Odisha on October 21, 2021. According to official sources, around 75% of India's all eligible adult population has been administered at least the first dose and around 31% has received both the doses of the vaccine. Photo: The Hindu

The Astodia Gate in Ahmedabad on October 21, 2021. The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) will light up 100 of its heritage monuments in colours of the national flag to mark 100 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses being administered in the country. Photo: The Hindu

Charminar in Hyderabad on October 21, 2021. Seventeen UNESCO World Heritage Sites are among the 100 monuments which will be illuminated in tricolour. Photo: The Hindu

Golkonda Fort in Hyderabad on October 21, 2021. The officials said it is part of the activities being planned around the milestone across the country. Photo: The Hindu

The shore temple in Mahabalipuram in Tamil Nadu on October 21, 2021. Photo: The Hindu

Kondareddy Buruju in Kurnool on October 21, 2021. Photo: The Hindu

Vellore Fort on October 21, 2021. Photo: The Hindu

Teen Darwaza Gate in Ahmedabad on Thursday. Photo: The Hindu

Ramappa temple in Telangana on October 21, 2021. The 13th century Ramappa temple in Palampet, Telangana was inscribed as a UNESCO World Heritage Site only recently in July 2021. Photo: Special Arrangement

Tipu Sultan's Summer Palace in Bengaluru on Thursday. Photo: The Hindu

The Vittala Temple at Hampi is one of the 100 monuments to be illuminated by the Archaeological Survey of India. Photo: The Hindu

The Gol Gumbaz at Vijayapura on October 21, 2021. Photo: The Hindu