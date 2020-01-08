In pictures: Trade unions’ Bharat bandh affects normal life

Nearly 25 crore people participated in the all-India strike on January 8, 2020, called for by eight trade unions, against 'anti-people' policies. Normal life came to a halt in several parts of the nation following the strike. Most shops, business establishments and markets were shut. Public transport was largely off the roads.
Photo: G.N. Rao
A protest held in Coimbatore on January 8, 2019 as part the nationwide strike.
Photo: S. Siva Saravanan
Several trade unions jointly organised a march at Palakkad. The day-long strike called by central trade unions was near total with vehicles keeping off the roads.
Photo: K.K. Mustafah
A group of bank employees assembled at Azad Maidan, Mumbai as they take part in the strike.
Photo: Emmanual Yogini
Security personnel detain students who were protesting during the nationwide strike in Patna.
Photo: Ranjeet Kumar
Members of various trade unions staging a protest in Ramanathapuram on Wednesday.
Photo: L. Balachandar
Members of all trade unions gather for the Bharat bandh at Vannarpettai in Tirunelveli on Wednesday.
Photo: A. Shaikmohideen
Bank employees taking out protest rally during the Nation-wide Strike in Bhopal on Wednesday, January 8, 2020.
Photo: A.M.Faruqui
Leaders and workers of Left parties taking out rallies on the bandh at main road in Rajahmundry, Andhra Pradesh.
Photo: S. Rambabu
Student union leaders blocking the bus depot at Anantapur on Wednesday in support of the all-India Bandh.
Photo: R.V.S. Prasad
Members of various trade unions participate in a protest march against the government’s anti-labour reform policies at Aurangabad city on Wednesday.
Photo: Yogesh Londhe
Anganwadi volunteers shouting slogans during nationwide strike called by various trade unions in Bihar.
Photo: Ranjeet Kumar