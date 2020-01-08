National

In pictures: Trade unions’ Bharat bandh affects normal life

Members of 10 central trade unions across India are on a one-day nationwide strike on Wednesday to protest the "anti-workers" policies of the union government.This includes members of AITUC, INTUC, CITU, AICCTU, CUCC, SEWA and LPF, along with various sectoral independent federations, according to AITUC General Secretary Amarjeet Kaur.

Nearly 25 crore people participated in the all-India strike on January 8, 2020, called for by eight trade unions, against 'anti-people' policies. Normal life came to a halt in several parts of the nation following the strike. Most shops, business establishments and markets were shut. Public transport was largely off the roads.

In pictures: Trade unions’ Bharat bandh affects normal life

