21 June 2020 12:45 IST

In pictures: The annular solar eclipse

The Hindu’s photographers give us a glimpse into the annular solar eclipse, visible only in few places of northern India, while the rest of the country observed this event partially. Across the world, the eclipse in various phases occurred between 9:16 a.m. and 3:04 p.m.

