In pictures: The ‘ring of fire’ eclipse

Solar eclipse is seen in the cloudy sky in Bhubaneswar. Scientists have advised people that it is unsafe to observe the sun directly as it may lead to eye injury. Photo: Biswaranjan Rout

A pigeon flutters in the cloudy sky as the solar eclipse pans out in Hyderabad. One of the safe methods to watch the eclipse is through projection. Binoculars or small telescopes could be used to project a magnified image of the sun on a white piece of card. Photo: Nagara Gopal

Eclipse seen in Chennai. People in Tamil Nadu got to witness a partial solar eclipse. This year, the Tamil Nadu Science and Technology Centre has not made arrangements for people to view the partial solar eclipse in Chennai. Photo: K. Pichumani

Staff of the Dr. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam Science Centre-cum-Planetarium view the solar eclipse with special filters at the premises in Lawspet in Puducherry on Sunday. Locals were not allowed into the planetarium due to lockdown restrictions. The moon appears in a crescent shape during the partial solar eclipse. Photo: S.S. Kumar

A view of partial solar eclipse in Puducherry. In a total eclipse, the disc of the Sun is fully obscured by the Moon. In partial and annular eclipses, only a part of the Sun is obscured. Photo: S.S. Kumar

Solar eclipse viewed through cloud cover in New Delhi. Though the central path of the eclipse begins it journey in Congo (Africa), in India it traverses from Suratgarh (Rajasthan), Sirsa and Kurukshetra (Haryana), Dehradun, Chamoli and Joshimath in Uttarakhand, thus giving people in these areas the opportunity to observe the Sun as a ring of fire, when the Moon comes between the Earth and the Sun. Photo: V.V. Krishnan