In pictures: The protests against The Citizenship (Amendment) Act

Shattered glass from a damaged vehicle spreads across a roadway after protests against the new Citizenship Act at Mathura Road, in New Delhi on Sunday, December 15, 2019.
Photo: PTI
Protesters gather for a concert organised by All Artists of Assam against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, at AEI playground in Guwahati on Sunday, December 15, 2019.
Photo: PTI
Muslim Youth League leaders Syed Munawwarali Shihab Thangal and P.K. Firos leading a mega day-night march from Pookkottoor, near Malappuram, to Kozhikode along NH 966 on Sunday, in protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act.
Photo: Sameer A. Hameed
Students from JNU protesting in solidarty with Jamia Millia Islamia University students outside the Police Headquarters in New Delhi on Sunday, December 15, 2019.
Photo: Shiv Kumar Pushpakar
Protesters holds placards and shout slogans in Ahmedabad, on Sunday, December 15, 2019.
Photo: AP
A view of Aligarh Muslim University after the violent protests against Citizenship (Amendment) Act, in Aligarh, on Sunday, December 15, 2019.
Photo: PTI
Artiste Zubeen Garg (center) sings during a protest in Guwahati on Sunday, December 15, 2019.
Photo: AP
Jamia Millia Islamia University students staging a protest at the university in New Delhi on Sunday. December 15, 2019.
Photo: Shiv Kumar Pushpakar