In pictures: The protests against The Citizenship (Amendment) Act

Shattered glass from a damaged vehicle spreads across a roadway after protests against the new Citizenship Act at Mathura Road, in New Delhi on Sunday, December 15, 2019. Photo: PTI

Protesters gather for a concert organised by All Artists of Assam against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, at AEI playground in Guwahati on Sunday, December 15, 2019. Photo: PTI

Muslim Youth League leaders Syed Munawwarali Shihab Thangal and P.K. Firos leading a mega day-night march from Pookkottoor, near Malappuram, to Kozhikode along NH 966 on Sunday, in protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act. Photo: Sameer A. Hameed

Students from JNU protesting in solidarty with Jamia Millia Islamia University students outside the Police Headquarters in New Delhi on Sunday, December 15, 2019. Photo: Shiv Kumar Pushpakar

Protesters holds placards and shout slogans in Ahmedabad, on Sunday, December 15, 2019. Photo: AP

A view of Aligarh Muslim University after the violent protests against Citizenship (Amendment) Act, in Aligarh, on Sunday, December 15, 2019. Photo: PTI

Artiste Zubeen Garg (center) sings during a protest in Guwahati on Sunday, December 15, 2019. Photo: AP