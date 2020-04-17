In pictures: The coronavirus lockdown - Day 24

1/6

A railway worker is seen in the railway tracks as repair work is ongoing on the outskirts of Bhubaneswar. Photo: Biswaranjan Rout

Thousands of fishermen from Dahanu, Talasari stranded on different jettys in Maharashtra and Gujarat due to the nationwide lockdown. Around 5,000 fishermen returned to Dahanu jetty on April 12 and 16, 2020. Photo: Prashant Nakwe

Postmen sorting out mango boxes for booking door delivery, at General Post Office (GPO), in Bengaluru on April 17, 2020. Photo: K. Murali Kumar

A boy with his father seen wearing face masks while carrying free rations distributed by Delhi government. Photo: Shiv Kumar Pushpakar

30 patients, who had tested positive for COVID-19, were discharged from the Government Medical College Hospital, Omandurar Estate after treatment on Friday. Photo: R. Ragu