In pictures: The coronavirus lockdown - Day 24

Citizens in both urban and rural centres are readjusting to the extended lockdown.

A railway worker is seen in the railway tracks as repair work is ongoing on the outskirts of Bhubaneswar.

Migrant workers in Ambattur industrial estate were distributed with provisions by inspectorate of factories.

A labourer waits for freely distributed food packets on a footpath in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday, April 15, 2020.

Fishermen from the coastal town of Ramanathapuram in Tamil Nadu prepare to set sail after obtaining permission from the district administration to go out to sea in batches to adhere to social distancing guidelines.

A used disposable face mask on Anna Salai, in Chennai, on Monday, April 13, 2020.

A devotee offers prayers from outside a church in Egmore, Chennai, on the occasion of Good Friday. Churches and all religious places have been closed for public due to the lockdown.

