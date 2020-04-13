In pictures | The coronavirus lockdown: Day 20

A used disposable face mask on Anna Salai, in Chennai, on Monday, April 13, 2020.
Photo: M. Karunakaran
A family from Coimbatore walk along a highway to return to their village in Salem, during the 20th day of the nationwide lockdown to combat the spread of COVID-19, in Coimbatore on Monday April 13, 2020.
Photo: M. Periasamy
Staff of Vijayawada Municipal Corporation and St. Anns Hospital testing homeless persons and beggars at a medical camp organised in a shelter home arranged at Autonagar in Vijayawada on Monday.
Photo: K.V.S. Giri
A pedestrian plaza adjoining a flyover near Begumpet Railway station in Hyderabad is painted with squares to enforce social distancing.
Photo: G. Ramakrishna
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman being checked at the Finance Ministry entrance during the 20th day of Lockdown in New Delhi.
Photo: R.V. Moorthy
A worker sprays disinfectant under the Delhi govt’s Mukhyamantri Delhi Sanitization scheme in a residential area in New Rajinder Nagar in New Delhi on Monday.
Photo: Shiv Kumar Pushpakar