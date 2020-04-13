In pictures | The coronavirus lockdown: Day 20

1/6

A used disposable face mask on Anna Salai, in Chennai, on Monday, April 13, 2020. Photo: M. Karunakaran

A family from Coimbatore walk along a highway to return to their village in Salem, during the 20th day of the nationwide lockdown to combat the spread of COVID-19, in Coimbatore on Monday April 13, 2020. Photo: M. Periasamy

Staff of Vijayawada Municipal Corporation and St. Anns Hospital testing homeless persons and beggars at a medical camp organised in a shelter home arranged at Autonagar in Vijayawada on Monday. Photo: K.V.S. Giri

A pedestrian plaza adjoining a flyover near Begumpet Railway station in Hyderabad is painted with squares to enforce social distancing. Photo: G. Ramakrishna

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman being checked at the Finance Ministry entrance during the 20th day of Lockdown in New Delhi. Photo: R.V. Moorthy