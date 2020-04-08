National

In pictures | Prevention measures continue on Day-14 of lockdown

India has reported over 5,000 active coronavirus (COVID-19) cases till date. More than 12,00,000 people have been infected by the novel coronavirus and over 67,500 have died since it first emerged in the Chinese city of Wuhan late last year.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi sought suggestions from his Council of Ministers on how to make a calibrated exit from the 21-day lockdown that was imposed from March 25 owing to the outbreak of COVID-19.

Here are a few pictures from our photographers highlighting the situation across the country on April 07.

Ahmedabad fire fighters use new fogging machines to disinfect the quarantine areas of Ahmedabad city. Around 20 such machines were donated by the Swadhyay family to Fire Department's in Rajkot, Vadodara and Ahmedabad.

Machinery, trucks and other vehicles are stationed at Rasulgarh depot, in Bhubaneswar. Odisha made a quantum jump in coronavirus infection by reporting as many as 15 new cases taking the total number of COVID-19 cases to 20 in the State on April 3.

Residents of Ganapathy Nagar in Coimbatore spray turmeric water mixed with neem leaves in an effort to contain the spread of the COVID-19 infection.

Supplyco (Kerala State Civil Supplies Corporation) staff prepare special kits comprising 17 essential items to be distributed to the families in Kochi, including those currently under home quarantine. The items, including sugar and grains, would be distributed irrespective of the family’s income.

The Nizamuddin area has been cordoned off by agencies as sanitising is underway on April 1. Several people have tested positive, after they attended the Tablighi Jamaat event in the area last month.

People wait in a queue to avail free ration items announced by the government, at Raj Bhavan, in Hyderabad, Telangana.

