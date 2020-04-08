In pictures | Prevention measures continue on Day-14 of lockdown

1/14

A sand-sculpture by way of appreciating the services of doctors has been carved at Eruru, near Chillakur, in SPSR Nellore district. Photo: K. Ravikumar

Folk artistes create awareness about various measures to be taken to contain the spread of COVID-19 infection. Through the dance performance, they tell people about maintaining clean habits, social-distancing norms and about washing hands frequently, in Kodimangalam, Madurai. Photo: G. Moorthy

Youngsters spray turmeric water in Wall Tax Road, Chennai. Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi K. Palaniswami ordered utilisation of ₹1 crore from the MLA Local Area Development Fund of all the 234 legislators towards procuring medical equipment, drugs and for prevention initiatives against the coronavirus across the State. Photo: R. Ragu

To make banking transactions easier for the customers during the 21-day nationwide lockdown, the District Cooperative Central Bank in Khammam operates a mobile ATM unit to enable people withdraw cash at their doorsteps. Photo: G.N. Rao

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation doctors and medical staff take samples of Mumbai police and their families for COVID-19 testing at Mumbai Police Officer Quarters, in Borivali, Mumbai. Photo: Aadesh Choudhari

The administration of Maharajbagh zoo in Nagpur has decided to sanitise the zoo premises after recent reports of COVID-19 transmission to zoo animals. Photo: S. Sudarshan

Staff of Akshaya Patra and volunteers pack essential grocery items, at Palace Grounds, in Bengaluru. Photo: V. Sreenivasa Murthy

Ahmedabad Fire & Emergency Service personnel use a specially-made drone to disinfect the quarantine areas in Ahmadabad. On April 7, Ahmadabad reported more than 15 new cases, taking the tally of infections in the district to more than 80. Photo: Vijay Soneji

Fire service officials spray disinfectant at coronovirus-hit areas, in Bhubaneswar. After setting up seven dedicated COVID-19 hospitals with 1,497 beds, the Odisha government said its telemedicine helpline would become operational from April 8. Photo: Biswaranjan Rout

Women stitch masks for railway employees at Danapur, in Patna. Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar called for speeding up the process of disbursement of financial assistance to those who were stranded, especially migrant labourers, at places far away from their homes. Photo: Ranjeet Kumar

Local residents barricade a street near Muslim Thatchetlapalem after new COVID-19 positive cases were reported, in Visakhapatnam. Screening of residents continues in the red zone areas comprising Akkayyapalem, Muslim Thatichetlapalem, NAD Kotha Road, Kancharapalem and Thatchetlapalem. Photo: K.R. Deepak

Carrying a daily traffic of approximately 1,00,000 vehicles and possibly more than 150,000 pedestrians it is one of the busiest cantilever bridges in the world. The usually busy bridge looks deserted on Day-14 of the nationwide lockdown. Photo: Rajeev Bhatt

A Hyderabad-based car-stylist and designer K. Sudhakar examines a customised car designed by him in the shape of Coronavirus. Photo: Nagara Gopal