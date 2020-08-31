In pictures | Pranab Mukherjee (1935-2020)

31 August 2020 18:35 IST

Former President Pranab Mukherjee passed away on August 31, 2020.

Pranab Mukherjee entered politics in 1969 when late Prime Minister Indira Gandhi made him a Rajya Sabha MP. His first stint as Finance Minister was between 1982 and 1984. He was also the leader the Rajya Sabha from 1980 to 1985.



After the assassination of Rajiv Gandhi, the then Prime Minister Narasimha Rao made him Planning Commission Deputy Chairman in 1991 and eventually External Affairs Minister in 1995. He was instrumental in the ascension of Sonia Gandhi as party president in 1998.

Mr.Mukherjee won his first Lok Sabha election in 2004. Until his resignation in 2012, Mr. Mukherjee was the No. 2 in the Manmohan Singh Cabinet. Mr. Mukherjee held several key Cabinet portfolios — Defence (2004-06), External Affairs (2006-09) and Finance (2009-12).

In July 2012, Mr. Mukherjee comfortably defeated P.A. Sangma to become the 13th President of India.