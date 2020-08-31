In pictures | Pranab Mukherjee (1935-2020)

Former President Pranab Mukherjee passes away on August 31, 2020.
Photo: The Hindu
Former President Pranab Mukherjee is the only President to have headed the three big Ministries of Finance, External Affairs and Defence before assuming the highest office. In this February 27, 1982 photo, Mr. Mukherjee is seen perusing the Budget papers prior to its presentation in Parliament.
Photo: The Hindu Archives
Pranab Mukherjee with Iranian Foreign Minister Ali Akbar Velayati in New Delhi on January 13, 1996.
Photo: The Hindu Archives
Pranab Mukherjee with Prime Minister P.V. Narasimha Rao, Finance Minister Manmohan Singh and RBI Governor D. Subbarao in New Delhi on May 14, 1992 during the Planning Commission Meeting for the Eighth Five Year Plan.
Photo: The Hindu Archives
Pranab Mukherjee meets Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Jayalalithaa, in New Delhi on January 10, 1992.
Photo: The Hindu Archives
Pranab Mukherjee takes a look at the “Defence Procurement Procedure 2006” document, after releasing the same in New Delhi on August 30, 2006.
Photo: The Hindu
Pranab Mukherjee during the release of his memoir “The Turbulent Years: 1980-96” at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.
Photo: PTI
In this December 2006 picture, External Affairs Minister Pranab Mukherjee is seen with Congress chief Sonia Gandhi on her 60th birthday in New Delhi.
Photo: The Hindu
In this July 2011 picture, Pranab Mukherjee meets DMK chief M. Karunanidhi in Chennai.
Photo: Special Arrangement
The newly sworn-in President Pranab Mukherjee arrives at the Rashtrapati Bhavan on July 25, 2012.
Photo: The Hindu
In this January 31, 2013 picture, the then President Pranab Mukherjee unveils a plaque as he inaugurates 'The Hindu Centre for Politics and Public Policy' at Rashtrapati Bhavan, in New Delhi. (from left) Kasturi and Sons Directors N Ravi, N. Ram, Director of the Centre Malini Parthasarathy and Sunil Khilnani, Director, King’s India Institute, London and member of the advisory Board applaud in New Delhi. Photo: V.V.Krishnan
Photo: The Hindu
President Pranab Mukherjee takes class for students of Dr. Rajendra Prasad Sarvodaya Vidyalaya on the eve of Teachers Day, at Rashtrapati Bhavan on September 4, 2015.
Photo: PIB
Pranab Mukharjee is with RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat before addressing RSS cadre at Reshmbag Ground in Nagpur on June 7, 2018.
Photo: The Hindu
Pranab Mukherjee poses for photographs at the Mughal Garden in 2015.