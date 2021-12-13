In Pictures | PM Modi inaugurates Kashi Vishwanath corridor in Varanasi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the inauguration of Kashi Vishwanath Dham in Varanasi on December 13, 2021.
Photo: PTI
BJP supporters shout slogans as Prime Minister Narendra Modi performs puja at Kashi Vishwanath temple, Varanasi.
Photo: The Hindu
Prime Minister Narendra Modi worships before a statue during the inauguration of Kashi Vishwanath Dham Corridor in Varanasi.
Photo: AP
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with the workers of the Kashi Vishwanath Dham in Varanasi.
Photo: PTI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the inauguration of the redeveloped Kashi Vishwanath Dham, in Varanasi.
Photo: PTI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi takes a holy dip in the Ganga river during his visit to Varanasi
Photo: PTI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi eats lunch with the workers of the Kashi Vishwanath corridor redevelopment project, during the inauguration of the corridor, in Varanasi.
Photo: PTI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi greets priests during the inauguration of Kashi Vishwanath Dham Corridor in Varanasi.
Photo: AP
Prime Minister Narendra Modi stands by the River Ganges during the inauguration in Varanasi.
Photo: AP
Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the inauguration of Kashi Vishwanath Dham, in Varanasi.
Photo: PTI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi waves during the inauguration of Kashi Vishwanath Dham Corridor.
Photo: AP
Prime Minister Narendra Modi takes a holy dip in the Ganga river during his visit to Varanasi.
Photo: Special Arrangement