In pictures | Pan-India Coronavirus lockdown enters day 29

The Union Health Ministry on April 22 said that 19, 984 have so far been tested positive for COVID-19 in the country and there have been 640 deaths.

Here are images from around the country as people try to cope with the crisis.

Heavy traffic jam at the U.P.-Delhi border near Ghazipur as strict checking has been put in place, on Tuesday.

Conservancy workers sanitise themselves after collecting biomedical waste at Rajawadi hospital, Mumbai, on Monday.

Relatives mourn the death of new corona virus victim (Covid-19) as ambulance drivers in protective suit prepare to perform final rites at Dadar Electric crematorium, on Sunday.

Fishermen are seen in the Chilika Lagoon, Bhubaneswar, as the Odisha government lifted the ban on fishing during the ongoing lockdown on Saturday, April 18.

A railway worker is seen in the railway tracks as repair work is ongoing on the outskirts of Bhubaneswar.

Migrant workers in Ambattur industrial estate were distributed with provisions by inspectorate of factories.

