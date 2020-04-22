In pictures | Pan-India Coronavirus lockdown enters day 29

1/10

Traditional fishermen work at full swing at Jalaripeta on Wednesday as the demand for fish soars in Visakhapatnam. The traditional fishermen are exempted from the annual fishing ban that began on April 15. Photo: K.R. Deepak

Family members and friends welcome resident of Bhatwadi after the person got cured of COVID-19 and was discharged after 25 days from Hiranandani Powai hospital in Mumbai. Photo: P. Srushti

Tonnes of fruits getting ready at Agricultural Marketyard in Tirupati on Wednesday, for distribution among the residents at Chandragiri constituency, as part of the government's immunity boosting programme. Photo: K.V. Poornachandra Kumar

The salt pan at the ancient port town Marakkanam, about 120 kilometres from Chennai, is buzzing with activities on Wednesday. Spread over 4000 acres, the third largest salt producer in Tamil Nadu bounced back to activities, producing salt. COVID-19 is disrupting activities in agriculture and allied supply chains. There are disruptions in supply chains because of transportation problems and other issues. Photo: S.R. Raghunathan

A Coronavirus shaped head seen on a scarecrow near Padi flyover, Chennai on Wednesday. Photo: K. Pichumani

A vegetable vendor crossing Sulochana Mudaliyar Bridge across Tamirabharani after selling the farm produce under scorching heat and pandemic scare to feed her children during the lockdown on Wednesday. Photo: A. Shaikmohideen

Municipal officials imposing spot fine on people for not adhering to social distancing and for not wearing masks at the Regulated Market Committee in Puducherry on Wednesday. Photo: S.S. Kumar

A bird's eye view of Thengaithittu Fishing Harbour in Puducherry on Wednesday. Photo: T. Singaravelou

The Delhi - UP Loni border is completely sealed with the help of auto-rickshaws, as movement is restricted during the 29th day of complete lockdown to prevent spreading of Coronavirus in New Delhi on Wednesday. Photo: R.V. Moorthy