In pictures | Mounting concerns on day 8 of COVID-19 lockdown

The 21-day-long nationwide lockdown entered eighth day on April 1, Wednesday. While the number of cases continue to surge across the country, a religious congregation held in Delhi’s Nizamuddin area early last month has sparked fresh concerns, after several people who attended the meeting tested positive. State governments have started tracing the attendees and their contacts who dispersed to different parts of the country after the congregation.

The total number of cases crossed 1700 on April 1, and the death toll 50.

Here are some pictures highlighting the day: