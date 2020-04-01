In pictures | Mounting concerns on day 8 of COVID-19 lockdown

The Nizamuddin area has been cordoned off by agencies as sanitising is underway on April 1. Several people have tested positive, after they attended the Tablighi Jamaat event in the area last month.
Photo: V.V. Krishnan
Police personnel in Prayagraj during an operation to trace attendees of the recent Tablighi Jamaat congregation in Delhi's Nizamuddin area. Several people who attended the meeting have tested positive.
Photo: PTI
A chemist in Mumbai’s Andheri region has covered the main counter area of his shop with a plastic sheet, leaving only a small window open for customers to place their orders.
Photo: Vijay Bate
People stand in a queue as they wait for their turn to receive free food grains from a store in Ahmedabad on April 1.
Photo: Reuters
Members of the International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) in Kolkata prepare food parcels for migrant workers.
Photo: AFP
Traffic and police personnel wear coronavirus-themed helmets to create awareness among the public in Hyderabad.
Photo: Nagara Gopal
A Fire and Rescue Services team sprays disinfectant on the Rajiv Gandhi Goverment General Hospital building in Chennai.
Photo: B. Jothi Ramalingam
A painting to spread awareness is seen at the Magadi junction in Bengaluru.
Photo: Sampath Kumar