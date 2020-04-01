National

In pictures | Mounting concerns on day 8 of COVID-19 lockdown

The 21-day-long nationwide lockdown entered eighth day on April 1, Wednesday. While the number of cases continue to surge across the country, a religious congregation held in Delhi’s Nizamuddin area early last month has sparked fresh concerns, after several people who attended the meeting tested positive. State governments have started tracing the attendees and their contacts who dispersed to different parts of the country after the congregation.

The total number of cases crossed 1700 on April 1, and the death toll 50.

Here are some pictures highlighting the day:

The Nizamuddin area has been cordoned off by agencies as sanitising is underway on April 1. Several people have tested positive, after they attended the Tablighi Jamaat event in the area last month.

People wait in a queue to avail free ration items announced by the government, at Raj Bhavan, in Hyderabad, Telangana.

In pictures | Vignettes from Day-7 of nationwide coronavirus lockdown

Migrant workers boarding a bus to Bhagalpur during the complete lockdown imposed in the wake of coronavirus pandemic, in Patna. They have been brought from Bihar-Uttar Pradesh border and are being sent to their home district.

In pictures | Coronavirus lockdown: woes galore on Day 6

Group study: Maathi, Murudi and Kalyani of the Paniya tribe chat before a tribal literacy class begins in the Ambukuthi hamlet in Wayanad.

Kerala’s tribal people take the road to literacy

The family of a migrant worker from Maisana of Gujarat, is on their way back home from Mumbai, travelling by foot. Maisana is around 600 km from Mumbai.

In pictures | Coronavirus lockdown day 4

Mumbai fire brigade spray disinfectants in the slum area in Mankhurd, at eastern suburb of Mumbai. Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday announced that all grocery shops, pharmacies and other establishments providing essential services will remain open 24x7.

In pictures | Coronavirus lockdown Day 3

