In pictures | India in lockdown mode

Delhi police personnel checking the ID cards of motorists during curfew in West Delhi. According to WHO's March 23 update, globally, over 14,000 people have died, and more than 334,000 have been infected. Photo: Shiv Kumar Pushpakar

Scene at the T3 terminal of IGI airport. On Monday, the government announced a slew of measures, including the suspension of all domestic flight operations until the end of March, to slow down the spread of the novel coronavirus. Photo: V.V. Krishnan

A scene from Delhi. Thirty States and Union Territories moved to a complete lockdown mode, and governments warned of strict punitive action against those who violate preventive measures. Photo: Sandeep Saxena

As a precautionary measure against COVID-19, disinfectants being sprayed from a vehicle at R.K.V. Road in Erode in Tamil Nadu. India, which led the world in eradicating two silent killers – smallpox and polio – in the past, has a tremendous capacity in eradicating the deadly coronoavirus, according to a top WHO official. Photo: M. GOVARTHAN

Coimbatore Corporation staff spraying disinfectants at Ukkadam bus stand in Coimbatore. A total of 136 prisoners were released on bail from Coimbatore Central Prison late on Monday, in an effort to de-congest the prison amid the COVID-19 situation. Photo: M. Periasamy

Other state vehicles stranded on the Tamil Nadu-Andhra border at Khrishtiyanpet. Health Minister Alla Kali Krishna Srinivas on Monday declared that Andhra Pradesh entered Stage-II of COVID-19 outbreak. Photo: C. Venkatachalapathy

Police personnel making public announcements on the lockdown in Vijayawada. Photo: V. Raju

Traffic comes to a standstill at Venkojipalem junction as policemen stop vehicular movements with barricades following lockdown in Visakhapatnam. All means of transport from within and outside the State have been stopped, except for vehicles carrying essential items, said Superintendent of Police Attada Babujee. Photo: K.R. Deepak

People gathered at Byculla vegetable market. However, commercial establishments downed their shutters. Photo: Vivek Bendre

The bustling Rythu bazaar at Indira Gandhi Municipal Corporation (IGMC) stadium on second Day of lockdown in Vijayawada. All Rythu bazaars were run with police protection. Photo: K.V.S. Giri

Sanitising hands before Plus Two examinations at Sankara School, Thiruvanmiyur, Chennai. This was the last of the Class XII examinations in the city. Students are seen maintaining a good distance from each other. Photo: M. Karunakaran

People queued up at a Mother Dairy outlet at Dwarka in New Delhi. Provision stores, shops selling vegetable and fruits and pharmaceutical stores and petrol stations were open. Photo: V.V. Krishnan

Before implementing Section 144, water being distributed at Thiruvanmiyur, Chennai. Photo: M. Karunakaran

At the Anand Vihar bus stand in New Delhi. Photo: R.V. Moorthy