In pictures | India celebrates Id-Ul-Fitr

April 22, 2023 04:40 pm | Updated 04:45 pm IST

Id-Ul-Fitr celebrations began across India on April 22 with traditional fervour and gaiety, marking the end of month-long Ramadan fasting.

Cutting across age and economic barriers, the faithful thronged mosques and greeted each other after the prayers and took part in the festivities.

Here is a collection of images showcasing the celebrations across the country.

Two boys greet one another after prayers at the Mogappair West Mosque in Chennai, Tamil Nadu.

Eidgah mosque in Madhya Pradesh’s Bhopal witnesses a mass gathering as part of Id-ul-Fitr celebration.

Muslims break their fast in the back street laneways on the eve of Id-al-fitr, which marks the end of the fasting month of Ramzan, on April 21, 2023 in Varanasi.

Vendors sell sugar candies to the crowd which had gathered for Id ul-Fitr festival, at Eidgah Maidan in Bengaluru.

Right from children to the elderly people in Bengaluru chose to dress well and decorate their hands with henna designs to celebrate Id.

Congregational prayers were held at the Hazratbal shrine, where former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah was among the notable persons to offer prayers.

People of different ages in traditional kurta and pajama visit their nearest mosques and offer prayers. Here a Muslim man is seen along with children during the celebrations in Patiala, Punjab.

PDP president Mehooba Mufti greets people during Id-ul-Fitr celebrations at Hazratbal Shrine, in Srinagar.

Large congregations for Id prayers were also reported from other district headquarters and towns of Jammu and Kashmir..

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee addresses people during Id-ul-Fitr celebrations, at Red Road, in Kolkata.

Muslim devotees hug each other during the festival at Khairuddin Jama Masjid, in Amritsar, Punjab.

Two boys exchange greetings after their prayers at Indira Gandhi Municipal, in Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh

Muslims offer prayers at Indira Gandhi Municipal Stadium in Vijayawada. Eid celebrations went on smoothly with men, women and children, dressed in their best, making a beeline to mosques, eidgahs and shrines to offer prayers.