In pictures | India celebrates Id-Ul-Fitr

Cutting across age and economic barriers, the faithful thronged mosques and greeted each other after the prayers and took part in the festivities.

April 22, 2023 04:40 pm | Updated 04:45 pm IST

Id-Ul-Fitr celebrations began across India on April 22 with traditional fervour and gaiety, marking the end of month-long Ramadan fasting.

Cutting across age and economic barriers, the faithful thronged mosques and greeted each other after the prayers and took part in the festivities.

Here is a collection of images showcasing the celebrations across the country.

Photo: M. Vedhan

Two boys greet one another after prayers at the Mogappair West Mosque in Chennai, Tamil Nadu.

Photo: A.M. Faruqu

Eidgah mosque in Madhya Pradesh’s Bhopal witnesses a mass gathering as part of Id-ul-Fitr celebration.

Photo: Getty Images

Muslims break their fast in the back street laneways on the eve of Id-al-fitr, which marks the end of the fasting month of Ramzan, on April 21, 2023 in Varanasi.

Photo: PTI

Vendors sell sugar candies to the crowd which had gathered for Id ul-Fitr festival, at Eidgah Maidan in Bengaluru.

Photo: PTI

Right from children to the elderly people in Bengaluru chose to dress well and decorate their hands with henna designs to celebrate Id.

Photo: Nissar Ahmad

Congregational prayers were held at the Hazratbal shrine, where former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah was among the notable persons to offer prayers.

Photo: PTI

People of different ages in traditional kurta and pajama visit their nearest mosques and offer prayers. Here a Muslim man is seen along with children during the celebrations in Patiala, Punjab.

Photo: Nissar Ahmad

PDP president Mehooba Mufti greets people during Id-ul-Fitr celebrations at Hazratbal Shrine, in Srinagar.

Photo: Nissar Ahmad

Large congregations for Id prayers were also reported from other district headquarters and towns of Jammu and Kashmir..

Photo: PTI

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee addresses people during Id-ul-Fitr celebrations, at Red Road, in Kolkata.

Photo: PTI

Muslim devotees hug each other during the festival at Khairuddin Jama Masjid, in Amritsar, Punjab.

Photo: G.N. Rao

Two boys exchange greetings after their prayers at Indira Gandhi Municipal, in Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh

Photo: G.N. Rao

Muslims offer prayers at Indira Gandhi Municipal Stadium in Vijayawada. Eid celebrations went on smoothly with men, women and children, dressed in their best, making a beeline to mosques, eidgahs and shrines to offer prayers.

