In pictures | India braving the virus spread as lockdown enters day 43

The Hindu photographers capture daily life as the lockdown enters its 43rd day.

Migrant workers from North India stage a protest in front of the Two Town police station demanding urgent measures to send them back to their native States, in Khammam, Telangana.

In pictures | Coronavirus lockdown day 42

Customers form a queue outside a liquor shop at Pedavadlapudi of Guntur district, Andhra Pradesh.

In Pictures | Brewing blues on day 41 of coronavirus lockdown

Migrants from Madhya Pradesh who are fair-ground workers at Uppal, Hyderabad, prepare rotis at their makeshift dwelling, as they wait for their turn to go home.

In pictures | Coronavirus lockdown day 39

Fishermen looking for shellfish in Girgaum Choupaty (beach), Mumbai as all the fishing activities are closed due to lockdown.

In pictures | Coronavirus lockdown day 38

Migrant workers from Orissa working at a brick-making unit wear face masks made of leaves, in Polepalli in Khammam district of Telangana, on Thursday, April 30.

In pictures | Coronavirus lockdown day 37

CRPF personnel seen giving final salute to the mortal remains (inside the ambulance) of CRPF Sub-inspector Mohammad Ikram Hussain, who died due to COVID-19 at a graveyard during the 36th day of the national lockdown in New Delhi.

In pictures | Coronavirus lockdown day 36

Traffic policeman taking precautions against the coronavirus infection in Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh.
In pictures | Coronavirus lockdown day 35
Residents of Bhau Daji road, Matunga in Central Mumbai shower flower petals on Mumbai police personnel during their flag march, urging appeal people to stay at home during the national lockdown to contain the COVID-19 outbreak. Photo: Prashant Nakwe.
In pictures | Coronavirus lockdown day 34
The Jama Masjid in Delhi wears a deserted look on the first day of Ramadan. Friday prayers weren’t held due to the nationwide lockdown.
In pictures | Day 31 of the coronavirus nationwide lockdown
A man and his pet dog in masks, returning from Govt. Veterinary Hospital, Vepery, Chennai.
In pictures | Coronavirus lockdown day 30
Traditional fishermen work at full swing at Jalaripeta on Wednesday as the demand for fish soars in Visakhapatnam. The traditional fishermen are exempted from the annual fishing ban that began on April 15.
In pictures | Pan-India Coronavirus lockdown enters day 29
Heavy traffic jam at the U.P.-Delhi border near Ghazipur as strict checking has been put in place, on Tuesday.
In pictures | Coronavirus lockdown day 28
Conservancy workers sanitise themselves after collecting biomedical waste at Rajawadi hospital, Mumbai, on Monday.
In pictures | Coronavirus lockdown day 27
Relatives mourn the death of new corona virus victim (Covid-19) as ambulance drivers in protective suit prepare to perform final rites at Dadar Electric crematorium, on Sunday.
In pictures | Coronavirus lockdown day 26
Fishermen are seen in the Chilika Lagoon, Bhubaneswar, as the Odisha government lifted the ban on fishing during the ongoing lockdown on Saturday, April 18.
In pictures | Day 25 of the coronavirus lockdown
Migrant workers in Ambattur industrial estate were distributed with provisions by inspectorate of factories.
In pictures | Pan-India lockdown enters day 23
