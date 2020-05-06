In pictures | India braving the virus spread as lockdown enters day 43

1/9

Man has his head covered with neem leaves hoping that it will protect him from coronavirus in Ambattur Industrial Estate Road near Wavin, Chennai. Photo: M. Vedhan

People place their belongings at social distancing marks to secure their place in a queue outside grocery stores, free food distribution centre, liquor shops across Central Mumbai. Photo: Prashant Nakwe

Man offering Namaz during holy month of Ramadan at Jungpura area, in New Delhi. Photo: Sushil Kumar Verma

People braving the heat in a queue from early hours of the day to buy liquor at a store Banjar Hills in Hyderabad, even after Telangana Government increased the prices of liquor by 16%. Photo: Nagara Gopal

Migrants from Guntur in Andhra Pradesh await their turn to board the train at Kalyan junction. Around 942 native of Andhra Pradesh boarded Shramshakti Special train to Guntakal at Kalyan. Photo: Vibhav Birwatkar

Due to shortage of blood banks in hospitals, government employees donating blood at a camp organised by the Government Hospital in Thoothukudi. Photo: N. Rajesh

As TN State Government relaxes lockdown restrictions, few stores without AC being permited to function in the shopping area of T.Nagar. Photo: R. Ragu

Sanitation workers spraying Sodium Hypochlorite on Eluru Road in Vijayawada. Photo: V. RAJU